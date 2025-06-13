Trump Makes Deluded Comments About Iran Deal as Bombs Fall on Tel Aviv
President Trump thinks Iran is more likely to make a nuclear deal, even though the country seems far more likely to engage in a full-scale war with Israel.
President Trump thinks that Iran will now somehow be more willing to concede to a nuclear deal after being bombed by Israel, according to Axios.
“I don’t think so. Maybe the opposite,” Trump said when asked if Israel’s attack hurt efforts to close the nuclear deal between Iran and the U.S. “Maybe now they will negotiate seriously. I gave Iran 60 days, today is day 61.… They should have made a deal.… Maybe now it will happen.”
Trump seems to think that Isreal striking nuclear facilities while killing multiple military leaders and scientists—and several civilians, according to state media in Iran—on Thursday evening would cause Iran to retreat with its tail between its legs. But Trump’s comments came roughly at the same time as Iran began raining missiles on Tel Aviv—hardly a sign that it was ready to slink back to the negotiating table.
Indeed, Iran’s refusal to back down in the face of violence, pressure, and sanctions is well documented. Thursday’s strikes make it more likely that Iran will redouble its efforts to acquire a nuclear bomb, not that it would reenter talks. And this was fully demonstrated today as Iran struck back against Israel, launching multiple missiles at Tel Aviv. The extent of the damage is still unknown at this time. But what is known is that American intelligence has helped Israel repel Iran’s missiles—another reason to suspect Trump is being delusional when he clings to hope that he’ll have a deal soon.