Trump’s Comments on Future Elections Should Terrify You

“We’re going to do things that have been really needed for a long time. No, we are going to look at elections,” Trump said.

“We want to have paper ballots, one-day voting, voter ID, and proof of citizenship, a little thing like proof of citizen—” Trump continued before trailing off on a rant about voting laws in California, which, like many other states around the country, doesn’t require voters to show photo ID at the booth. Instead, the Golden State asks its denizens to register to vote with either their Social Security number, their driver license number, or their California ID number.

Trump, speaking after being named "Patriot of the Year" by Fox -- note the Fox "hard news" anchor in the crowd applauding him -- says "we are gonna do things that have been really needed for a long time. And we are gonna look at elections." pic.twitter.com/nc7RD1BLwm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 6, 2024

Trump’s late-night ode to election fraud (despite having been relatively mum on the issue since winning his race in November) is a neon-emblazoned sign that his administration has no intention of dropping his 2020 voter fraud conspiracy—even if actual voter fraud is, statistically, a relative nonissue in U.S. elections.

