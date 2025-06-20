Sore Loser Trump Calls for Special Prosecutor on 2020 Election

Donald Trump, ever the sore loser, wants a special prosecutor to investigate the 2020 election, which he lost by more than seven million popular votes.

“Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING” Trump posted on Truth Social Friday morning. “A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America!”

“What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”



Trump’s call for a special prosecutor follows years of him pushing lies about fraud in the 2020 election and even rallying his supporters to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s win. Trump’s team filed more than 60 lawsuits in the aftermath of the election over various claims alleging a stolen election. The judges, many of whom were appointed by Trump or other Republican presidents, did not find any evidence of widespread fraud.

The Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity arm at the time declared the election was “the most secure in American history.” Trump was also twice indicted over his attempts to overthrow the 2020 election.

Still, that isn’t stopping Trump from reviving the lies. In 2023, Trump vowed to “appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the U.S.A., Joe Biden, the entire Biden crime family and all others involved with the destruction of our elections, borders and the country itself.”

Now it seems he’s finally making good on that revenge threat.