Trump Celebrates as FBI Opens Revenge Probe Into Comey and Brennan
The FBI is opening an investigation into two men that Donald Trump absolutely hates.
The Trump administration is conducting a spiteful investigation against former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan as retaliation for their roles in the 2016 Russian election interference scandal.
The FBI reportedly launched its criminal investigation into the two men shortly after it released a review that criticized the 2017 intelligence assessment that found Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to influence the outcome of the 2016 election in Trump’s favor. Trump has despised them since that initial report, calling Brennan a “total lowlife” and threatening to revoke his security clearance in 2018, and outright firing Comey the year before.
Trump took the time to personally lambaste the men again on Wednesday when asked about why his FBI is investigating them.
“Well, I know nothing about it, other than what I read today, but I will tell you, I think they’re very dishonest people. I think they’re crooked as hell, and maybe they have to pay a price for that,” he said. “I believe they are truly bad people and dishonest people. So whatever happens, happens.”