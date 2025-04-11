Trump Plans Potentially Deadly Cuts for Weather Research
Donald Trump continues to purge crucial government services.
Next on the White House’s chopping block: the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Trump administration is planning to close “all weather and climate labs and eviscerate its budget along with several other NOAA offices,” CNN reported Friday. In internal documents obtained by the network, the administration claimed that the agency’s myriad weather-related programs “are misaligned with the … expressed will of the American people.”
A source familiar with the plan told CNN that Republicans’ draft budget had been distributed to NOAA as a preemptive framework for how to slash its current operating budget. It would include eliminating the agency’s research office and ending funding for regional climate data programs, climate research, and sea grant programs.
The budget proposal would also “severely defund” other portions of NOAA, including the National Ocean Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service, and would offload some of its responsibilities to the Interior Department.
The draft would cut the agency’s overall budget by more than 27 percent, and funding for its research office by as much as 75 percent, according to CNN.
The hard and fast wake-up call for the research agency suggests that the cuts could be implemented before the end of the year.
Losing NOAA and its federally-funded research would have obvious impacts for the average American. It would effectively privatize weather forecasts, forcing U.S. citizens to pay for weather subscriptions to replace what currently feels commonplace, such as national weather alert systems for emergencies such as flash flooding, tornadoes, extreme heat, earthquakes, or otherwise.
The loss of NOAA would also have a cataclysmic effect on the American agricultural system, which relies on free and accurate weather reports, climate research, and analysis in order to plan its seasons.
Trump first dropped in September—as Hurricane Helene swept through the American South—that he was interested in dismantling the weather monitoring agency.
Nixing NOAA was the brainchild of Project 2025. On page 664, the Christian Nationalist manifesto pitched that the agency “should be dismantled and many of its functions eliminated, sent to other agencies, privatized, or placed under the control of states and territories.”