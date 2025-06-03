Musk Torches Trump’s Budget Bill After Vow to Stay out of Politics
Good luck to Trump’s big, beautiful bill after this.
After making a grand gesture of his exit from politics, Elon Musk spent his Tuesday afternoon railing against President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he wrote on X. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.
“It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt,” he continued, before again posting, “Congress is making America bankrupt.”
Musk is unfortunately correct here. Republicans’ budget bill is projected to add $4 trillion to the debt ceiling in its House iteration, and $5 trillion in its Senate iteration. The world’s richest man is falling on the side of Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson here, who have both stated they will vote against the bill so long as it does nothing about decreasing the national debt.
“I agree with Elon,” Paul wrote in reply to Musk on X. “We have both seen the massive waste in government spending and we know another $5 trillion in debt is a huge mistake. We can and must do better.”
Musk has expressed his public opposition to Trump’s bill for some time now. In May, he said that he was “disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit—not decrease[s] it—and undermines the work the DOGE team is doing.”
Musk’s repudiation of the bill makes his dogged enthusiasm—and millions of dollars—that he contributed to the Trump campaign look funny in the light. And furthermore, it raises questions around what exactly the relationship between Trump, Musk, and DOGE will be upon the OBBB’s passing.