Transportation Chief Defends FAA Purge as Planes Keep Crashing

“To cast blame on this administration for the policy failures of the last four years and say it’s our fault is outrageous, but it’s rich,” Duffy said.

Duffy then went on to confirm that “less than 400 employees” had been laid off at the Federal Aviation Administration since last week, though he attempted to minimize the cuts by highlighting the overall staffing of the agency, which Duffy claimed sits at around 45,000 employees.

Duffy: "To cast blame on this administration for the policy failures of the last four years and say it's our fault is outrageous, but it's rich. So I want to talk quickly about the FAA. It's true that less than 400 people were laid off at the FAA." pic.twitter.com/qoMuXCK4mx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2025

Still, the union representing FAA employees slammed the mass firing as a “hastily made decision” that would exhaust a burnt-out workforce “already stretched thin.”

