Republican Official Accused of Drugging Granddaughters’ Ice Cream

Yokeley was reportedly caught on tape placing the pills in the girls’ ice cream himself, the Wilmington Police Department said in a press release Wednesday. Neither child ingested the drug-laced pills.

The local Republican chair was arrested and is currently held on a $100,000 bail. Along with the child abuse charges, Yokeley faces two counts of contaminating food or drink with a controlled substance, and felony possession of schedule 1 narcotics.

Yokeley only recently came into power in the artsy beach town: the 66-year-old was appointed in June by State Auditor Dave Boliek, though the state official no longer appears to be one of his supporters.. In an interview with WRAL News, Boliek called the matter “very disturbing.”