Trump and JD Vance Humiliatingly Flub Response to WSJ Epstein Story

Donald Trump and JD Vance clearly didn’t take the time to get their story straight about the president’s lewd 50th birthday letter to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that in 2003, Trump penned Epstein a “bawdy” note inside of a doodle of a voluptuous woman as part of a book of birthday notes for the financier. The president wrote that he had “certain things in common” with the child sex offender, and wished his “pal” that “everyday may be a wonderful secret.”

Trump and his team leapt to discredit the reporting—but unfortunately, they didn’t all jump the same way.

Vance took to X to defend Trump, claiming that the president’s team hadn’t even laid eyes on the letter before it was published.

“Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it,” Vance wrote. “Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?”

“Doesn’t it violate some rule of journalistic ethics to publish a letter like this without showing it to the victim of this hit piece?” Vance wrote in a separate post. “Will the people who have bought into every hoax against President Trump show an ounce of skepticism before buying into this bizarre story?”

But Trump went a different route, claiming that he’d personally warned the publication that he’d sue them if they published the “false, malicious, and defamatory” story.

“The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.