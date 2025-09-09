Republican Has Unhinged Theory to Explain Trump’s Gross Epstein Note
Representative Tim Burchett had thoughts.
One Republican lawmaker known for pushing conspiracy theories suggested a surprising culprit behind President Donald Trump’s lewd birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking to CNN’s Manu Raju Monday, Representative Tim Burchett suggested that Trump’s apparent signature had been forged—by the dreaded autopen.
“I mean, anybody can do a signature. We’ve seen autopens they used quite a bit in the Biden administration. I’ve never known Trump to be much of an artist either, so I kind of draw that into question,” Burchett said.
While the crude drawing of a naked woman on Epstein’s note wasn’t exactly the work of an artist, Raju pointed out that Trump had been known to draw pictures.
“The thing is, it’s been there for four years and now it’s just come out,” Burchett continued. “I just don’t buy it.”
Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly pushed the conspiracy theory that staffers for former President Joe Biden frequently used an autopen, in an attempt to magically undo the work of the previous administration. Trump also claimed that he never uses an autopen, before admitting that he does, but “only for very unimportant papers.”
Now Burchett seems to be hoping he can use the president’s catchall undo button to discount the damning evidence that Trump wrote a creepy message to his close friend, the alleged sex trafficker. It’s worth noting that the Tennessee Republican has a tendency to boost conspiracy theories that drift into the mainstream, like a bill he introduced opposing weather modification.
On Monday, The Wall Street Journal published an image of Trump’s lewd 50th birthday letter to Epstein, after it was delivered to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee by lawyers for the alleged sex traffickers’s estate—sending the White House scrambling for any way to claim the letter was a fake.