“My Little Communist”: Trump Thinks Mamdani Will Win NYC Mayoral Race
The president came up with a bizarre new moniker on Friday.
President Donald Trump on Friday christened New York City mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani with a bizarre new nickname, while predicting that the 33-year-old Democrat will win the November election.
Asked about Mamdani’s commanding lead in the polls on Fox and Friends, Trump replied, “It’s amazing. I call him my little Communist. He’s my little Communist mayor.”
The democratic socialist candidate has vowed, if elected, to use his power to “reject Donald Trump’s fascism, to stop ICE agents from deporting our neighbors, and to govern our city as a model for the Democratic Party.”
“Maybe one-on-one, somebody could beat him,” Trump said. “But it would look like he’s going to win.”
The president then went off on a tangent about NYPD officers weeping while shaking his hand before Fox host Brian Kilmeade set him back on track by asking his views on the other three candidates: disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo, scandal-ridden Mayor Eric Adams, and eccentric Republican Curtis Sliwa.
Trump suggested that Cuomo—currently running a distant second—is the most promising challenger to Mamdani, and proposed that Adams and Sliwa drop out and back Cuomo.
But while Cuomo “seems to be leading” Adams and Sliwa, the president said, “he’s still way behind”—leading him to conclude that, even if Mamdani’s challengers consolidate behind Cuomo, the progressive front-runner may inevitably come out on top.