RFK Jr. Roasted After Bizarre Tribute at Charlie Kirk Vigil
The health secretary made a baffling claim while talking about his supposedly deep friendship with Kirk.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr told a crowd mourning Charlie Kirk that he and Kirk first met in 2001—when Kirk would’ve been about 7 years old.
“I met Charlie for the first time in July of 2001. I went on his podcast, and I think we approached each other with a lot of trepidation at that time, but byat the end of the podcast, we were soulmates. We were spiritual brothers,” RFK Jr. told the Kennedy Center vigil attendees on Sunday. “We were friends. And over the next couple of years, our friendship blossomed. He ended up being the primary architect of my unification with President Trump.”
The administration’s reaction to Kirk’s death—the vigil, the calls for him to get a statue in the Ccapitol, the flags at half- mast— show that Kirk wasn’t just a culture war podcaster, he was a legitimate figure within the MAGA apparatus. And yet top officials areleadership is still struggling to eulogize him in ways that feel human. RFK Jr. can’t correctly recall when he and Kirk even met, and Trump was more eager to talk about his 90,000 square foot grand ballroom construction project thant he was to publicly process his grief for Kirk.
“A slight majority of Americans voted to give literally insane people full authoritarian powers over them,” one X user wrote. “Also, it’s funny RFK Jr and Trump probably don’t really know who Charlie Kirk was. Neither of them care.”