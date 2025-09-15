Stephen Miller Is Already Turning Charlie Kirk Into His Puppet
Members of Donald Trump’s administration are already exploiting Charlie Kirk’s death for their own agendas.
White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and other Republicans have wasted no time fashioning the late Charlie Kirk into a prop from their political agendas.
During an angry rant on Fox News Friday, Miller revealed that Kirk’s final missive to him was a directive to use the full force of government to “dismantle” the left.
“The last message that Charlie Kirk gave to me before he joined his creator in Heaven was he said that we have to dismantle and take on the radical left organizations in this country that are fomenting violence,” Miller fumed. “That was the last message that he sent me before that assassin stole him from all of us.”
Miller said he was open to leveling any charges against left-wing organizations responsible for inciting riots, doxing, committing violence, and “trying to inspire terrorism.” It’s worth noting that the alleged assassin has not been linked to any such organization, and in the wake of Kirk’s death, right-wing activists have undertaken a massive doxing campaign against anyone they feel belittled the shooting.
Miller also threatened to exile the “domestic terrorists in this country spreading this evil hate,” warning that law enforcement would be used to “find you, will be used to take away your money, take away your power, and if you’ve broken the law, take away your freedom.”
It’s certainly not impossible that Kirk fully supported Miller’s long-standing goal of destroying left-wing organizations; it’s just a little convenient that the late right-wing activist’s final message rubber-stamped Miller’s dreams of a law enforcement crackdown against the left.
Miller’s latest threat comes as Donald Trump has moved to defend right-wing radicals and demonize the left, and MAGA declared “war” before they even knew who had fired the shot.
As fate would have it, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also said Kirk’s final message to her was cheering on her attacks against state and local-level Democrats, as she works to expand immigration law enforcement operations in major cities.
“The last thing Charlie had texted me about—about a day or two before he passed away—was about those mayors and governors,” Noem said Sunday on Fox News. “That he wanted them to be held accountable for how dangerous they were making the situation for their people that had to live in those cities.”
Noem has already been on the warpath against the leaders of sanctuary cities, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Arizona Republican Kari Lake and several Republican pundits also attempted to use Kirk’s death to further their political attacks against higher education—too bad the alleged shooter only attended college for one semester.