Trump Says Everyone at U.N. Is “Going to Hell” for Allowing Immigrants
Donald Trump urged the world to stop allowing immigration in a dark speech.
The supposed leader of the free world has offered a new rallying cry for the United Nations: “your countries are going to hell.”
Speaking before the U.N. general assembly Tuesday, Trump instructed representatives from the 193 member states that they all needed to stop allowing immigration into their respective nations.
“It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders,” Trump said from the lectern. “You have to end it now. See, I can tell you. I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.”
He continued that the U.S. had taken “bold” actions of its own to crack down on “uncontrolled migration.”
“Once we started detaining and deporting everyone who crossed the border and removing illegal aliens from the United States, they simply stopped coming,” he said. “They’re not coming anymore.”
Beyond Trump’s rose-colored glasses, the administration’s approach to handling immigration has not been glamorous. Rather, it has strayed into murky legal waters. Over the last nine months, federal immigration officials have been tasked by White House deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to arrest 3,000 undocumented immigrants per day. The administration has also hastily constructed concentration camps in order to accommodate the startling number of detainees.
But actually doing so has forced the agency to seek out immigrants that the administration did not originally advertise targeting, such as noncriminals and even lawful temporary residents possessing visas or green cards.
As a result, interest in U.S. tourism has plummeted: on Monday, The Irish Times reported that the price of a one-way ticket from Dublin to New York City had dropped to just 50 cents (before taxes and fees.)
The radical and xenophobic policies have also made it far less attractive for people to want to work in the U.S. On Friday, Trump announced that the popular H-1B work visa would come with a new $100,000 price tag, practically eradicating corporate interest in sponsoring international talent while sending immigrants and the U.S. companies they work for into a panic.
Trump, who was jeered and mocked by his U.N. colleagues during his first term, has taken decisive action to peel the U.S. and its influence away from the international caucus. So far this year, the Trump administration has refused to make any payments to the U.N., throwing the assembly into an unprecedented cash crunch. (The United States has historically been the single largest funder of the global alliance.)
The president also withdrew the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council, cut funding for foreign humanitarian aid, and ended U.S. participation in UNESCO on the basis that the world heritage organization “supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes.” The White House also pulled out of the World Health Organization—another U.N. entity—over disagreements on how the global organization handled the pandemic.