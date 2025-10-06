Even the Supreme Court Is Sick of Laura Loomer’s Complaining

Dem Senator Slams Van Jones Over Vile “Dead Gaza Baby” Joke
At least one politician is brave enough to call out Van Jones after his sick comments.
Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen called out political commentator Van Jones for his grotesque “dead Gaza baby” joke on Real Time with Bill Maher.
“This is not about critical race theory on college campuses, this is about Iran,” Jones said while claiming that information about Israel’s genocide of Palestinians is all just Iranian propaganda. “Iran and Qatar have come up with a disinformation campaign that they are running through TikTok and Instagram that is massive. If you are a young person, you open up your phone and all you see is ‘dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby—Diddy—dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby.... That’s not DEI, that is a geopolitical adversary that is deliberately trying to divide the West against itself.”
The crowd erupted in laughter and applause.
Jones was widely rebuked, perhaps most pointedly by Van Hollen.
“I’m glad Van Jones apologized for his sick joking about dead kids in Gaza. But the problem goes deeper: he spread Netanyahu propaganda that the mass killings of civilians in Gaza—including 20K+ kids—is Iranian fake news,” he wrote on X. “It’s not the students and young people who are fooled. It’s Van Jones.”
Calling Palestinians using social media to broadcast their own genocide a disinformation campaign is stupid and disgusting, especially given how hard it is to share that information in the first place. Jones later offered a half-hearted apology, but the damage was done.
“I’ve watched hundreds of hours of Gaza videos in the last 2 years, including content filmed by our brave teams inside the strip, and can confirm that the ‘dead Gaza baby’ images are quite real, not the product of a ‘disinformation campaign’ and that there is nothing funny about them,” NBC News’s Hala Gorani said.
“Turning ‘dead Gaza baby’ into a punchline is such an evil choice that I’m struggling to even engage with the outrageous lie that we only care about Gazan deaths because of an Iranian social media campaign,” Briahna Joy Gray chimed in.
Others pointed to Jones’s history of leftist performance—making a 2003 pro-Palestinian rap album, starting a Maoist, Marxist-Leninist collective in San Francisco in the 90s—to show how spineless his current rhetoric is.
As for Van Hollen, his condemnation of Jones is unfortunately one of very few instances of U.S. leadership on either side showing any ounce of courage in speaking up against Israel’s genocide. And while words won’t make Israel’s bombs stop dropping on Gaza, Van Hollen shows that the bright line on fealty to Israel is deteriorating.
Trump Tells the Navy to View Half the Country as the Enemy
Donald Trump is determined to turn the military against the American people.
President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats during a wildly political speech that made the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary all about him.
Speaking to a massive crowd at the Norfolk Naval base Sunday, Trump seemed to forget he wasn’t on the campaign trail anymore and veered off into attacks against his opposition.
Trump warned that, “We have to take care of this little gnat that’s on our shoulder called the Democrats.”
“They want to give all of our money to illegal aliens that pour into the country. And you know, I have a bigger heart than they do, but the problem is when you do that, they come in by the millions. Everybody wants that, so you can’t do it,” Trump said, before bragging about how much money he’d poured into the armed forces.
It almost goes without saying, but Trump’s highly political comments are out of step with the U.S. military’s tradition of nonpartisanship. And for the second time in a week, the president seemed intent on turning his armed forces against half of the country.
Last week, when speaking to a gathering of top U.S. military brass, Trump delivered a diatribe against the Democrats, which was met mostly by silence. He ranted that the United States was “under invasion from within.”
Now, calling the Democrats a “gnat” to be swatted away is just the latest in a long line of dehumanizing rhetoric from the president. He’s also called his opponents “vermin,” and “the enemy within,” and recently referred to Democrats as “The Party Of Hate, Evil, And Satan.” All while blaming the rhetoric of the left for a spate of political violence.
Supreme Court Kills Ghislaine Maxwell’s Desperate Appeal
The Supreme Court is not interested in saving Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice.
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from Ghislaine Maxwell, who was hoping the court would reverse her convictions for her role in helping the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein abuse young girls.
Maxwell’s convictions and 20-year criminal sentence remain in place, after the Supreme Court declined certiorari, meaning fewer than four of the nine justices voted for the Supreme Court to review her case. The decision came with no dissent or explanation.
Maxwell and her legal team had argued that she should have been protected from federal prosecution because a 2007 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and federal prosecutors in Florida shielded his “potential co-conspirators” from charges.
“We’re, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s case,” said Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus. “But this fight isn’t over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done.”
In July, Markus requested that Maxwell receive clemency from President Donald Trump.
This story has been updated.
Judge Who Ruled Against Trump Finds Her Home Burned to the Ground
The judge had also received multiple death threats in the days leading up to the fire.
A South Carolina Judge who recently ruled against the Trump administration had her house go up in a massive cloud of flames on Sunday.
Judge Diane Goodstein’s home can be seen in a video engulfed in a gargantuan cloud of smoke and fire. Three people were injured, including Goodstein’s son as well her husband, former state Senator Arnold Goodstein, who had to jump out of the window while fleeing to safety. The judge herself was not in the home at the time of the incident. Authorities have yet to determine what the cause of the fire was, and there is currently no evidence of foul play.
However, the timing of this accident is rather peculiar. Goodstein recently blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to access South Carolina’s voter registration database in their effort to exert greater control over elections. Goodstein’s decision was later overturned, and she was called out directly on X by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.
Goodstein also received death threats for weeks before the fire, according to Time magazine. And just days ago, Trump adviser Stephen Miller wrote that there is “a large and growing movement of leftwing terrorism in this country” that is “shielded by far-left Democrat judges.”
Even as police continue to investigate, it’s hard to ignore that this judge’s home burned down in the midst of an executive effort to publicly shame and isolate judges the administration disagrees with. Many judges have made it clear that they feel a ruling against Trump, no matter how principled, makes them a target.
Stephen Miller Loses It After Judge Blocks Trump Troop Deployment
The Trump adviser can’t stand judicial independence, apparently.
White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller is decrying the notion that the president sending troops into American cities is subject to judicial review.
Over the weekend, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut temporarily blocked the administration from deploying National Guard troops to Oregon.
The Trump-appointed judge—whom the president has mistakenly referred to as a man—first blocked the deployment of Oregon’s National Guard, before blocking that of all states’ National Guards for two weeks. Oregon, Immergut said, would “suffer an injury to its sovereignty” once “the federalized National Guard deploys to Portland.”
An enraged Miller took to X just after midnight on Monday to post a screed against the ruling.
The president, Miller claimed, has “undisputed authority” to “deploy troops, stationed in any state, to defend a federal facility” from what he called “domestic terrorism or violent assault.” Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Miller added, is facing a “violent armed resistance designed to incapacitate the essential operations of the duly-elected federal government, by force.”
“A district court judge has no conceivable authority, whatsoever, to restrict the President and Commander-in-Chief from dispatching members of the U.S. military to defend federal lives and property,” Miller wrote, calling the ruling an “egregious and thunderous” violation of “constitutional order” and an attempt to “nullify the 2024 election by fiat.”
The statement was consistent with Miller’s habit of referring to political activity he doesn’t like in hysterical terms, perhaps to establish a pretext to crack down on Republicans’ political opponents.
Notably, the federal judge that drew Miller’s ire dismantled his and the Trump administration’s alarmist descriptions of Portland as a war-torn hellscape.
While the president has said Portland is so “war-ravaged” as to require the National Guard, Immergut said this was “simply untethered to the facts.” Protests at an ICE building in Portland—which Miller said are akin to “violent armed resistance”—have actually been “small and uneventful” on the whole, the judge noted, and nothing that “the regular forces” such as Federal Protective Services can’t handle.
Immigration Agents Handcuff Democratic Lawmaker at Hospital E.R.
Federal agents handcuffed Chicago Alderman Jessie Fuentes as she stood in the emergency room, not resisting.
A progressive member of the Chicago City Council was detained Friday after pressing federal agents about the due process rights of a detainee being held in a hospital within her ward.
Chicago Alderperson Jessie Fuentes told reporters she had gone to Humboldt Park Hospital upon hearing that a roughly 37-year-old man—who was being chased by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during an operation in the neighborhood—had fallen, broken his leg, and was taken to the hospital by the agents.
The agents, whom she identified as ICE, were not letting the man speak with lawyers, Fuentes said. A video of the incident, which begins amid a back-and-forth between the elected official and two agents, was shared on Fuentes’s Facebook page.
The footage begins with Fuentes stressing that the detained man has constitutional rights, to which one agent replied, “No. No.” The alderperson asked whether the agents had a signed judicial warrant for him.
“You need to leave,” the agent answered, threatening to arrest her. The other agent, a masked man, told Fuentes, “You are going to be placed under arrest—”
Before he could finish, his partner violently yanked Fuentes’s arm with both hands, turned her around, and placed her in handcuffs. A woman behind the camera can be heard saying, “This is an alderperson who is being [placed] under arrest!”
While being handcuffed, Fuentes inquired repeatedly about a warrant for the injured man, and seemingly told the men the handcuffs were hurting her. She emphasized that she had not touched the agents, and the man who handcuffed her said she was “under arrest for impeding.”
“That man has constitutional rights,” Fuentes repeated, before the masked agent brought her to the exit door. “I did not touch you. It is a public space. I am not trespassing. I am asking you: Do you have a signed judicial warrant?”
The masked agent eventually replied that he did not need a warrant.
At a press conference, Fuentes said she was ultimately brought outside, where Border Patrol agents were going to put her into a vehicle. However, she was released from her handcuffs, she said, upon asking, “What law did I break, outside of exercising my constitutional right to ask if they had a signed judicial warrant?”
According to Block Club Chicago, a local news site, Fuentes was told she would be arrested if she reentered the building.
Fuentes told the press that this is “not the first incident” of its kind, but “common practice,” as “ICE has been taking individuals into hospital rooms, into emergency rooms, because people are harmed while ICE is trying to detain people in the city of Chicago.”
“What ICE is doing is exercising violence,” she said, “physical violence on the people of Chicago.”
GOP Senator Utterly Humiliates Himself Over Shutdown Polls
Senator Roger Marshall couldn’t name a single poll backing up his claims.
Republican Senator Roger Marshall humiliated himself Friday as his baseless claims that Americans blamed Democrats for the government shutdown crumbled around him.
The Kansas Republican became tongue-tied during an interview on CNN when anchor Brianna Keilar noted a recent poll from The Washington Post that found that roughly 47 percent of U.S. adults held President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress accountable for shuttering the federal government, while only 30 percent blamed Democrats. Another 23 percent said they weren’t sure who to blame.
“Oh, I think that’s a very false scenario right there. I think everybody realizes this is a Schumer shutdown, that this is a politically driven shutdown, driven by AOC and the Squad and the Liberal-Marxist portion of the Democrat Party,” Marshall said. “I think that’s truly, truly what’s going on here, and then none of their arguments make sense why they’re trying to shut it down. It just doesn’t make any sense to anybody.
“So I would just discount that poll altogether, and that’s not what I’m hearing from back home,” he said.
“Why do you discount that?” asked Keilar.
“Well, I just think that there are so much other polls that say just the opposite. I think that the arguments out there—” Marshall said.
“Which one?” Keilar interjected, prompting the senator to provide any information to back up his claim.
“I don’t have them at my fingertips right now. I can tell you that that’s a very biased poll. I’m absolutely convinced—” Marshall continued.
“Why is it biased, can you explain?” Keilar pressed.
“I don’t even know which, which—who is it from? I don’t even know,” Marshall stumbled.
“The Washington Post. I mean if it’s biased, you should know which one it is. It’s the Washington Post poll,” Keilar told the Republican, who was certain the poll was fake but not sure what poll they were even talking about.
“Yeah. I don’t know. I don’t think you can take a snapshot like that,” Marshall said, before launching back into the exact talking points he had already rattled off.
Earlier this week, Marshall feebly attempted to defend Trump’s racist memes about House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, likening the commander in chief to a little boy playing with a dog.
Trump Treasury Department Now Wants to Put His Face on Currency
The Treasury Department has released draft plans for a Trump coin.
Donald Trump might be getting his face put on a coin while he’s still president.
On Friday, U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, who heads the mint, confirmed the government’s draft plans of a $1 coin with Trump’s face on it to commemorate America’s 250th birthday.
“Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over,” he added.
The mock-up shared by MAGA commentator Steve Guest features Trump’s side profile on one side of the coin and, on the other, the caption “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT” alongside an image of Trump raising his fist, mimicking the iconic photo of him after surviving an assassination attempt last year.
“Despite the radical left’s forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before,” the Treasury Department said in a statement. “While a final $1 dollar [sic] coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States’ semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles.”
Trump, who is fond of depicting himself on massive posters and merchandise, will likely be delighted.
“Oh, I’m not sure he’s seen it,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked what Trump thought about the announcement. “But I’m sure he’ll love it.”
Trump Bizarrely Tries to Take Credit After Judge Blocks Funding Cuts
A judge blocked Donald Trump’s funding cuts to a blue state, and he responded by ... patting himself on the back?
President Trump on Friday issued a self-congratulatory social media post, announcing the restoration of counterterrorism funds to New York—which his administration cut in the first place.
The Department of Homeland Security last Saturday moved to slash $100 million in federal homeland security funding, on top of an $87 million reduction announced in August, to New York. Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, described the move as dangerous and apparently “politically motivated.”
In a lawsuit filed Monday, New York—and a coalition of other states being defunded—sought to claw back funding, which they said was cut in retaliation for their refusal to cooperate with Trump’s deportation program. On Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the DHS cuts.
On Friday, Trump announced that New York’s funds would be restored in a vainglorious Truth Social post. “I am pleased to advise that I reversed the cuts made to Homeland Security and Counterterrorism for New York City and State,” he wrote. “It was my Honor to do so. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.”
According to The New York Times, the president had no idea the funds were being cut until Hochul called him to object on Sunday. While he may have intervened to reinstate them, the funds were seemingly only being withdrawn in the first place pursuant to his day-one executive order directing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to “ensure that so-called ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions … do not receive access to Federal funds.”