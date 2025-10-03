Trump Treasury Department Now Wants to Put His Face on Currency
The Treasury Department has released draft plans for a Trump coin.
Donald Trump might be getting his face put on a coin while he’s still president.
On Friday, U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, who heads the mint, confirmed the government’s draft plans of a $1 coin with Trump’s face on it to commemorate America’s 250th birthday.
“Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over,” he added.
The mock-up shared by MAGA commentator Steve Guest features Trump’s side profile on one side of the coin and, on the other, the caption “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT” alongside an image of Trump raising his fist, mimicking the iconic photo of him after surviving an assassination attempt last year.
“Despite the radical left’s forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before,” the Treasury Department said in a statement. “While a final $1 dollar [sic] coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States’ semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles.”
Trump, who is fond of depicting himself on massive posters and merchandise, will likely be delighted.
“Oh, I’m not sure he’s seen it,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked what Trump thought about the announcement. “But I’m sure he’ll love it.”