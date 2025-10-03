GOP Senator Utterly Humiliates Himself Over Shutdown Polls
Senator Roger Marshall couldn’t name a single poll backing up his claims.
Republican Senator Roger Marshall humiliated himself Friday as his baseless claims that Americans blamed Democrats for the government shutdown crumbled around him.
The Kansas Republican became tongue-tied during an interview on CNN when anchor Brianna Keilar noted a recent poll from The Washington Post that found that roughly 47 percent of U.S. adults held President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress accountable for shuttering the federal government, while only 30 percent blamed Democrats. Another 23 percent said they weren’t sure who to blame.
“Oh, I think that’s a very false scenario right there. I think everybody realizes this is a Schumer shutdown, that this is a politically driven shutdown, driven by AOC and the Squad and the Liberal-Marxist portion of the Democrat Party,” Marshall said. “I think that’s truly, truly what’s going on here, and then none of their arguments make sense why they’re trying to shut it down. It just doesn’t make any sense to anybody.
“So I would just discount that poll altogether, and that’s not what I’m hearing from back home,” he said.
“Why do you discount that?” asked Keilar.
“Well, I just think that there are so much other polls that say just the opposite. I think that the arguments out there—” Marshall said.
“Which one?” Keilar interjected, prompting the senator to provide any information to back up his claim.
“I don’t have them at my fingertips right now. I can tell you that that’s a very biased poll. I’m absolutely convinced—” Marshall continued.
“Why is it biased, can you explain?” Keilar pressed.
“I don’t even know which, which—who is it from? I don’t even know,” Marshall stumbled.
“The Washington Post. I mean if it’s biased, you should know which one it is. It’s the Washington Post poll,” Keilar told the Republican, who was certain the poll was fake but not sure what poll they were even talking about.
“Yeah. I don’t know. I don’t think you can take a snapshot like that,” Marshall said, before launching back into the exact talking points he had already rattled off.
Earlier this week, Marshall feebly attempted to defend Trump’s racist memes about House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, likening the commander in chief to a little boy playing with a dog.