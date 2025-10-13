Trump Cabinet Secretary Thinks Peaceful Protesters Are Terrorists
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said people who attend this weekend’s No Kings protests are “antifa.”
Trump Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy thinks that those who attend No Kings protests this weekend are members of antifa.
“The ‘No Kings’ protest, Maria, really frustrating. This is part of antifa, paid protesters, it begs the question who’s funding it,” Duffy told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business on Monday. “Democrats wanna wait for a big rally of a No Kings protest when the bottom line is, who’s running the show in the Senate? Chuck Schumer’s not running the show, the No Kings protesters or organizers are running the show. Is AOC threatening a primary against Chuck Schumer, is she running the show?”
He then went on to say that Schumer had surrendered all his power to the No Kings protesters.
Duffy calling the No Kings protests “antifa” is ironic given how tame they have been. They are peppered with veterans, federal employees, and mostly older, liberal white people of the #Resistance ilk. The rally is supported by groups like the Human Rights Campaign, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the College Democrats of America—not antifa, which doesn’t exist. But it’s clear that the Trump administration has no issue labeling any kind of organic, organized resistance to them as antifa, which they have labeled a terrorist organization.
Duffy’s comments were similar to ones House Speaker Mike Johnson made last week.
“We’re so angry about it. I’m a very patient guy, but I have had it with these people. They’re playing games with real people’s lives,” Johnson ranted last Friday on Fox News, in his usual monotone voice. “The theory we have right now: They have a ‘Hate America’ rally that’s scheduled for October 18 on the National Mall. It’s all the pro-Hamas wing and the antifa people, they’re all coming out. Some of the House Democrats are selling T-shirts for the event. It’s being told to us that they won’t be able to reopen the government until after that rally, ’cuz they can’t face their rabid base. This is serious business hurting real people.… I’m beyond words.”