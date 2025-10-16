CBS’s Top Standards Chief Quits as Bari Weiss Expands Her Reach

“I believe our role as journalists is to hold the powerful to account,” Milne said in a copy of the note obtained by Variety. “We are here to question and challenge our political leaders on behalf of our audiences, Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative … we must interrogate the social media companies that want to control our attention, the businesses that manage our healthcare and the institutions that shape our education system … and So. Much. More.”

Milne joined the company in 2019 as a managing editor of CBS This Morning, but climbed CBS’s ranks by taking on leadership responsibilities during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, she was tasked with overseeing a unit focused on deepfakes and misinformation.

Weiss’s takeover at the network has been met with widespread criticism. The anti-woke, pro-Israel grifter was announced as the newsroom’s newest chief earlier this month, despite lacking any experience as a news reporter, working in broadcast news, or running a major news operation.