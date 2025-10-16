CBS’s Top Standards Chief Quits as Bari Weiss Expands Her Reach
Claudia Milne informed network staffers that she would be leaving.
CBS News’s head of standards and practices, Claudia Milne, announced her departure from the network Thursday morning, marking the first exit of a major executive since Bari Weiss became editor in chief.
Milne did not specify her reason for leaving, but said in a farewell message to colleagues that her exit came amid “complicated times” for the company, the industry, and the country.
“I believe our role as journalists is to hold the powerful to account,” Milne said in a copy of the note obtained by Variety. “We are here to question and challenge our political leaders on behalf of our audiences, Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative … we must interrogate the social media companies that want to control our attention, the businesses that manage our healthcare and the institutions that shape our education system … and So. Much. More.”
Milne joined the company in 2019 as a managing editor of CBS This Morning, but climbed CBS’s ranks by taking on leadership responsibilities during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, she was tasked with overseeing a unit focused on deepfakes and misinformation.
Weiss’s takeover at the network has been met with widespread criticism. The anti-woke, pro-Israel grifter was announced as the newsroom’s newest chief earlier this month, despite lacking any experience as a news reporter, working in broadcast news, or running a major news operation.
Her appointment is the just the latest in a string of chaos at CBS. Over the past year, the company has undermined itself by settling multimillion dollar lawsuits with Donald Trump over its fair and accurate coverage, in an apparent bid to butter up the administration for its multibillion dollar merger. That resulted in the loss of two storied showrunners, including 60 Minutes producer Bill Owens and CBS News chief Wendy McMahon, who rejected Paramount’s approach to handling the groundless lawsuit.
The network climate somehow managed to get even hairier last month when Paramount tapped a former Trump adviser, Kenneth Weinstein, to serve as CBS’s ombudsman.
But Weiss’s whopping promotion—and Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of her blog The Free Press—mark the beginning of a radical new era for the historically middle-of-the-road news conglomerate, which once served as the home of some of journalism’s most venerable names, including Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow. Weiss is expected to continue the right-wing lurch that’s been ongoing at CBS under the ownership of Trump ally David Ellison.