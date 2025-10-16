Young Republicans at War With Each Other Over Racist Text Chain
It’s another bad day for the group chat, folks.
The Arizona Young Republicans clearly don’t understand what was wrong with its members’ frolicsome participation in a racist, Nazi-loving text chain exposed in a gangbusters report by Politico.
The local chapter released a statement Wednesday night in which the organization firmly rejected “any involvement in the ongoing political witch hunt targeting fellow Young Republican members” over the Telegram group chat reported on Wednesday, that was filled to the brim with racism, antisemitism, rape jokes, and other filth.
The statement said that their organization would not stand for “mob-style condemnation driven by political opportunism or personal agendas.”
But it seems members of the Arizona chapter were prolific in the infamous group chat. Luke Mosiman, the chair of the Arizona Young Republicans, appears multiple times in the texts. In July, he suggested linking a political opponent to white supremacist groups, by “releasing Nazi edits with her,” and “pro Nazi” propaganda.
Rachel Hope, the events chair for the Arizona Young Republicans, replied: “Omg I love this plan.”
“The only problem is we will lose the Kansas delegation,” Mosiman wrote, to which Hope and the two other Kansas Young Republicans laugh-reacted.
Mosiman also made racist jokes, saying that the “Spanish came to America and had sex with every single woman,” and later adding, “Sex? It was rape.”
In the statement Wednesday the group accused critics of “selective outrage” over their leaders’ horrific remarks.
“It is disheartening to see the double standard applied by so many critics,” the statement said, “While certain voices within our own movement have been quick to condemn, many of these same individuals have overlooked or ignored deeply concerning rhetoric and actions on the political left.”
The Arizona Young Republicans seemed particularly pissed that they’d been hung out to dry by the Young Republicans National Federation, which had released a statement “without so much as a single call” to their Arizonan membership. “This lack of communication reflects a troubling disregard for unity and due process, and raises serious concerns about loyalty and leadership within our movement,” the statement said.
In that Wednesday statement, the Young Republicans National Federation called the language “vile and inexcusable,” and that the behavior of group chat members was “disgraceful, unbecoming of any Republican.”
“Those involved must immediately resign from all positions within their state and local Young Republican organizations,” the statement said.
But this wasn’t the beginning of beef between Arizona and National leadership—and the group chat provided receipts. In June, Mosiman jokingly called for the Young Republicans Federation Chair Hayden Padgett to be raped. Ah, well: nevertheless.