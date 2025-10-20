Former DOJ Lawyer Says He Was Ordered to Lie About Ábrego García

“You’re not saying Ábrego García is a choirboy, you’re just saying no one had managed to prove that he was a terrorist,” 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley replied.

“Here’s the really important thing. Whether Mr. Ábrego García is or isn’t a member of MS-13 or a terrorist or anything else, is beside the point,” Reuveni continued. “What matters here is that they did everything they did to him in violation of his due process rights. What’s to stop them if they decide they don’t like you anymore? To say you’re a criminal, you’re a member of MS-13? You’re a terrorist? What’s to stop them from sending in some DOJ attorney at the direction of DOJ leadership to delay, to filibuster, and if necessary, to lie?”

Erez Reuveni, a former DOJ lawyer, says a superior ordered him to argue against Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s return by telling a judge he was an MS-13 gang member and terrorist. “That is not factually correct. It is not legally correct. That is-- that is a lie, and I cannot sign my… pic.twitter.com/bdnzo0w9xx — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 19, 2025

The Trump administration has been peddling lies about Ábrego García for months, even comparing him to Osama bin Laden.