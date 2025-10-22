Trump Hits New Record for Failed Nominations as Nazi Nominee Drops Out

Ingrassia is a deeply hateful and racist person. “No moulignon holidays.… From kwanza [sic] to mlk jr day to black history month to Juneteenth,” he wrote in one text, using an Italian slur for Black people in the beginning of the message. “Every single one needs to be eviscerated.”

“MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs,” he said in January. He also said he had a “bit of a Nazi streak,” and to “Never trust a chinaman or Indian. NEVER.”

Ingrassia, who has also been accused of sexually harassing a co-worker, essentially tanked his nomination. He isn’t the only nominee to step down due to controversy of his own creation. Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz was forced to bow out over allegations that he paid a 17-year-old girl for sex. D.C. U.S. attorney nominee Ed Martin was forced out over his defense of January 6 insurrectionists. Potential Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nominee David Weldon was taken out over spreading vaccine misinformation, and Bureau of Labor Statistics nominee E.J. Antoni stepped down after misogynist tweets about Kamala Harris resurfaced, in which he implied that she slept her way to success. A slew of other withdrawals, like potential NASA head Jared Isaacman, have occurred due to internal MAGA beef.