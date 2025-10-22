Trump Hits New Record for Failed Nominations as Nazi Nominee Drops Out
Paul Ingrassia, who bragged about having a “Nazi streak,” has withdrawn from consideration after his texts were exposed.
President Trump has withdrawn more nominees than any president—at least since 1981—as his most recent pick bows out after his blatant racism and self-described “Nazi streak” was exposed in a series of unearthed text messages.
Author Gabe Fleisher noted that at 49 failed nominations, Trump has easily eclipsed previous presidential standards. Obama was up next, with 35 withdrawals in 2009. Trump’s forty-ninth failed nominee, Paul Ingrassia, was up for a position at the Office of Special Counsel but announced he is withdrawing from consideration on Tuesday evening after it became obvious he didn’t have enough Republican support in the Senate.
Ingrassia is a deeply hateful and racist person. “No moulignon holidays.… From kwanza [sic] to mlk jr day to black history month to Juneteenth,” he wrote in one text, using an Italian slur for Black people in the beginning of the message. “Every single one needs to be eviscerated.”
“MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs,” he said in January. He also said he had a “bit of a Nazi streak,” and to “Never trust a chinaman or Indian. NEVER.”
Ingrassia, who has also been accused of sexually harassing a co-worker, essentially tanked his nomination. He isn’t the only nominee to step down due to controversy of his own creation. Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz was forced to bow out over allegations that he paid a 17-year-old girl for sex. D.C. U.S. attorney nominee Ed Martin was forced out over his defense of January 6 insurrectionists. Potential Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nominee David Weldon was taken out over spreading vaccine misinformation, and Bureau of Labor Statistics nominee E.J. Antoni stepped down after misogynist tweets about Kamala Harris resurfaced, in which he implied that she slept her way to success. A slew of other withdrawals, like potential NASA head Jared Isaacman, have occurred due to internal MAGA beef.
This is an ominous record to hold, demonstrating the volatility of Trump’s nominees and the often disqualifying character traits they display. So many of them are clearly just awful, unpleasant people who think racism is at least funny, if not a preferred ideology. How many people with a “Nazi streak” already made it in?