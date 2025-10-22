Trump Calls Cattle Ranchers Dumb for Being Angry About His Beef Plan

“The Cattle Ranchers, who I love, don’t understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50% Tariff on Brazil,” Trump wrote. “If it weren’t for me, they would be doing just as they’ve done for the past 20 years—Terrible! It would be nice if they would understand that, but they also have to get their prices down, because the consumer is a very big factor in my thinking, also!”

But cattle ranchers, and the rest of America, see Trump’s offer for what it really is: part of a hefty package of handouts the U.S. president has pledged in the hopes of buying Argentine President Javier Milei a victory in the country’s upcoming election.

The National Farmers Union observed that Trump’s tariffs on soybeans had sent China into the arms of Argentina, which had already received a massive bailout from the U.S. government. “The last thing we need is to reward them by importing more of their beef,” the union said in a statement.