Trump Brags About Hideous Bathroom Renovation in Middle of Shutdown
Donald Trump gleefully posted photos of the all-marble bathroom, the day before food stamp funding is set to run out.
As Americans braced Friday for SNAP benefits to expire, President Donald Trump couldn’t stop bragging about his extravagant new bathroom.
With less than 24 hours left to fund essential food resources 42 million Americans rely on, Trump was hard at work sharing pictures on Truth Social of the pristine white marble facility adorned with gaudy golden hardware. In a separate post, Trump explained that they were photographs of the refurbished bathroom in the Lincoln Bedroom.
“Highly polished, Statuary marble!” he wrote. (In September, Trump reportedly took an hour to give Republican lawmakers from Florida a tour, where he showed off the new marble tiles he’d selected for the floors.)
But Trump wasn’t done there. With the deadline to ensure funding fast approaching, he turned his attention to his renovations at the Kennedy Center.
“It is really looking good!” he wrote in another post on Truth Social, touting fixes to the apparently corroded columns, rebuilt stages, fresh carpets, as well as “new seats, new chairs.”
“It is happening faster than anticipated, one of my trademarks,” Trump wrote. “My people are doing a really great job! We are bringing this building back to life. It was dead as a doornail, but it will soon be beautiful again!”
But it seems that speed is only a virtue when it comes to construction—the president has allowed the government shutdown to stretch on for 31 days, making it the second-longest in history.
A federal judge in Rhode Island issued a temporary order requiring the government to use contingency funds to pay for SNAP benefits as the shutdown continues. But just hours earlier, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins wouldn’t commit to releasing SNAP funds if ordered to do so.