Pope Slams Trump’s Mass Deportations—and JD Vance’s Fake Christianity
Pope Francis called out JD Vance’s made up Christian logic for Trump’s cruel immigration policies.
Vice President and recently converted Catholic J.D. Vance was rebuked by the Pope himself for using Catholic theology to justify mass deportations and isolationism.
Vance started the fire when he recently went on Fox News and presented his own bastardized version of “ordo amoris,” Latin for “the order of love.”
“There is … a very Christian concept that you love your family, and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens in your own country, and then after that, you can focus and prioritize the rest of the world,” Vance said at the end of January. “A lot of the far left has completely inverted that, they seem to hate the citizens of their own country and care more about people outside of their own borders…. The British prime minister should care about Brits and the French should care about the French…”
Pope Francis sent a message on Tuesday to clear up Vance’s comments. Without mentioning the vice president by name, he attacked Vance’s entire logic for the Trump administration’s cruel policies.
“Christians know very well that it is only by affirming the infinite dignity of all that our own identity as persons and as communities reaches its maturity. Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups. In other words: The human person is not a mere individual, relatively expansive, with some philanthropic feelings! The human person is a subject with dignity who, through the constitutive relationship with all, especially with the poorest, can gradually mature in his identity and vocation,” Pope Francis wrote (emphasis added). “The true ordo amoris that must be promoted is that which we discover by meditating constantly on the parable of the ‘Good Samaritan’ (cf. Lk 10:25-37), that is, by meditating on the love that builds a fraternity open to all, without exception.”
The Good Samaritan parable tells of a Jewish man left beaten and bloodied, barely alive, on the side of a road. While a Jewish priest walks past him, a Samaritan—an enemy of the Jews—comes to his aid. Vance couldn’t be farther off from the Bible’s original message.
“This misses the point of Jesus’s Parable of the Good Samaritan,” Jesuit priest and editor James Martin wrote shortly after Vance’s Fox interview. “Jesus’s fundamental message is that *everyone* is your neighbor, and that it is not about helping just your family or those closest to you. It’s specifically about helping those who seem different, foreign, other. They are all our ‘neighbors.’ But Jesus’s deeper point can only be understood from the point of view of the beaten man: our ultimate salvation depends, as it did for that man, upon those whom we often consider to be the ‘stranger.’”
This rhetoric comes as the Trump administration undergoes its ambitious and cruel mass deportation program, detaining immigrants in Guantanamo Bay and potentially soon Salvadoran mega-jails. They’ve also pushed for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Gaza so that they can make their homeland prime real estate. So much for the party of God.