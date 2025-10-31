Ex-Official Exposes Trump’s Top Priority: Blowing Stuff Up

Higgins sounds like an extremely bitter, hateful, and out of touch piece of shit here, because he is. The average monthly SNAP benefit for households is about $356 per month, or a little more than 80 bucks a week. That is not some lavish gift to splurge, especially if you’re trying to feed multiple mouths in the midst of inflation and trade wars courtesy of President Donald Trump. Grocery prices have only gone up, even after Trump made promise after promise to make just the opposite happen, on the campaign trail. And on top of that, unemployment is going up while hiring slows down.

Trump’s own USDA stated that it costs about $1,000 a month to feed a family of four in this country. That is $250 per week. The average family receiving SNAP benefits is only receiving $80 per week. But here we have Higgins asserting that the people he and the rest of his party are ripping critical aid money from are only using it to buy crack anyway—a racially charged assumption reminiscent of Reagan-era “welfare queen” rhetoric. (And for the record, the majority of SNAP recipients are white.)

While not unsurprising from Higgins, this is still an appalling lack of basic empathy from someone who holds more power than anyone he’s voting to take food from. We can only hope their cruelty comes back to bite them in the midterms.