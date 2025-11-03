U.S. Billionaires See Their Net Worth Skyrocket in Trump’s First Year

MSNBC anchor Catherine Rampell posted a screenshot of the email on X Sunday, and reported that at least two stores withdrew their discounts after receiving the email. At issue is SNAP’s “Equal Treatment Rule,” which bars stores from either discriminating against people in the program or offering them favorable treatment.

On Friday, two federal courts ruled that the Trump administration has to use contingency funds to pay for SNAP, but the government has yet to respond with how it intends to comply, leaving the program’s 41 million recipients in limbo as assistance ended on Saturday, the first day of November. And food retailers in low-income areas may themselves be hurt, as much of their customer base now can’t afford to shop.

In the meantime, the government shutdown has now lasted more than a month and is nearing the 35-day record set by the first Trump administration from December 2018 to January 2019. Not only are many federal workers furloughed or in danger of losing their jobs but health care subsidies are also on the chopping block. It seems that Republicans are not concerned about the survival of much of America.