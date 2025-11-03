U.S. Billionaires See Their Net Worth Skyrocket in Trump’s First Year
No one is helping billionaires out quite like Donald Trump.
America’s 10 richest billionaires have gotten even richer under Donald Trump, with their collective wealth increasing by nearly $700 billion in the past year, according to a new report by Oxfam America.
Though the report, titled “UNEQUAL: The rise of a new American oligarchy and the agenda we need,” outlines how specific policy decisions by both Democrats and Republicans have exacerbated wealth disparities over the last 30 years, it pinpoints just how dire Trump’s impact has been.
“The Trump administration—largely with the support of the Republican-controlled Congress—has moved with staggering speed and scale to carry out a relentless attack on working-class families, while enriching the wealthy and well-connected,” the report states.
Contrary to what the Trump administration likes to claim, the “big, beautiful bill” does not help everyday Americans. In fact, it was one of the “single largest transfers of wealth upwards in decades” because of its tax cuts for corporations and the rich, according to the report.
While the rich get richer, over 40 percent of Americans are now considered low-income, including over 50 percent of children. Compared to the other wealthiest nations, the United States has the highest rate of relative poverty, according to the report.
“Inequality is a policy choice,” Rebecca Riddell, Oxfam America’s senior policy lead for economic justice, told The Guardian. “These comparisons show us that we can make very different choices when it comes to poverty and inequality in our society.”
In order to stop the spiral into unprecedented inequality, the report recommends four solutions: rebalancing power through community-led efforts and antitrust regulations, taxing the rich and corporations, strengthening the social safety net, and supporting workers’ rights.
This report should be a wake-up call for anyone who voted for Trump out of financial desperation. Unless you can help fund his ballroom, the president doesn’t give a damn whether you can feed your family.