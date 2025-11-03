CBS Cuts Trump Meltdown From Edited 60 Minutes Interview
One of the spiciest moments in Donald Trump’s interview with 60 Minutes never made it to air.
CBS’s 60 Minutes aired an exclusive interview with Donald Trump on Sunday, but the news magazine cut out a contentious portion regarding the president’s pardon of a cryptocurrency billionaire.
Trump’s televised interview was only 28 minutes long, with CBS also releasing a 73-minute extended cut online. But neither video contained Trump’s full answer after interviewer Norah O’Donnell asked the president about people he pardoned, specifically Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
“I don’t know who he is,” Trump said about Zhao, despite the pardon coming just last month. “I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that, and I heard it was a Biden witch hunt.”
O’Donnell pointed out that the Trump family had formed a cryptocurrency business with the Witkoff family, World Liberty Financial, and that after being pardoned, Binance struck a $2 billion deal with the Trump’s business. O’Donnell then asked Trump if he was “concerned about the appearance of corruption.”
Trump’s full response was missing from video posted online but was in CBS’s published transcript.
“I can’t say, because—I can’t say—I’m not concerned. I don’t—I’d rather not have you ask the question. But I let you ask it. You just came to me and you said, ‘Can I ask another question?’ And I said, yeah. This is the question …” Trump replied, going on to dodge the question and touting cryptocurrency.
“We’re No. 1 in crypto in the whole world,” Trump said. “Other people wanna be. They’re fighting like hell to be. But we’re No. 1 in crypto because I’m the president.… We are No. 1 in crypto, and that’s the only thing I care about. I don’t want China or anybody else to take it away. It’s a massive industry,” Trump said.
It’s telling that the video of this portion of the interview is nowhere to be found online, especially considering that CBS’s parent company, Paramount, reached a $16 million settlement with Trump in July over a frivolous lawsuit where Trump claimed an interview with his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, was deceptively edited. There’s also the right-wing shift the company has taken following Trump allies Larry and David Ellison’s takeover of Paramount.
Trump even hinted as much in another portion of the interview that was conveniently left out of posted or televised video, saying, “And actually 60 Minutes paid me a lotta money. And you don’t have to put this on, because I don’t wanna embarrass you.”
“But 60 Minutes was forced to pay me—a lot of money because they took [Harris’s] answer out that was so bad, it was election-changing, two nights before the election. And they put a new answer in. And they paid me a lot of money for that. You can’t have fake news. You’ve gotta have legit news. And I think that it’s happening.”