Heritage Foundation Staff Revolt Over Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes
The conservative think tank behind Project 2025 has joined the Republican civil war over Tucker Carlson’s softball interview with a neo-Nazi.
The Heritage Foundation is facing a staff rebellion over its president, Kevin Roberts, expressing support of Tucker Carlson following his softball interview with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes.
After Carlson posted his interview online on Monday, many conservatives urged the foundation to distance itself from the conservative commentator due to Fuentes’s racist and antisemitic views. Fuentes is the founder of the Groypers, a group of internet trolls that praises Hitler as well as white and Christian nationalism.
Instead, Roberts released a video on X Thursday in support of Carlson and Fuentes, calling the former “a close friend of the Heritage Foundation” and saying that “canceling” Fuentes is not the solution, even though he personally abhors what he says. In response, Heritage staff members—including Heritage research fellow Preston Brashers and Richard Stern, the director of Heritage’s economic policy institute and federal budget center—have started criticizing Roberts on social media.
At least a handful of Heritage staffers, including Jason Bedrick, Jay Greene, and John Peluso, also retweeted Brashers’s post. Other conservatives, including Senator Ted Cruz and influencer Bethany Mandel, have also criticized Roberts. The backlash led to Roberts making a follow-up post on Friday condemning Fuentes’s views but reiterating his view “that the best way to fight antisemitic ideas was to challenge them head on.”
“Our task is to confront and challenge those poisonous ideas at every turn to prevent them from taking America to a very dark place. Join us—not to cancel—but to guide, challenge, and strengthen the conversation, and be confident as I am that our best ideas at the heart of western civilization will prevail,” Roberts’s post read.
However, Roberts’s continued support of Carlson’s interview of Fuentes, which failed to challenge the neo-Nazi, exemplifies how today’s conservatives seem to be normalizing such views. Giving people like Fuentes a platform in conservative media creates the impression that their point of view deserves to be heard, and gives them a path to become part of the MAGA movement and the Republican Party.
Earlier this month, the leak of a group chat full of Young Republicans supporting racist and Nazi beliefs caused a similar divided reaction from Republicans in which some, including Vice President JD Vance, defended the participants. Today, it seems having Nazi views is not a dealbreaker for mainstream conservatism.