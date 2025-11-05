Democrat Mike Sherrill Elected New Jersey Governor, Keeping State Blue
This was the most expensive race in New Jersey’s history—but not nearly as tight as projected.
Democrat Mikie Sherill has won the New Jersey governor’s race, in one of the first significant victories for Democrats after Trump’s election.
NBC called the race for Sherill on Tuesday night, leading by a margin of 14 percent, with 61.5 percent of votes reported.
Sherill, a Democratic congresswoman, will succeed current term-limited Democratic Governor Phil Murphy. She handily beat Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, a former state lawmaker who narrowly lost to Murphy in 2021.
The race was projected to be close, even coming down to single-digit margins. But Sherrill quickly swept to a sizable lead that she maintained as votes poured in.
Many were watching the race as a bellwether for where Democrats stand during the second Trump administration, and their potential to gain back ground in the 2026 midterms. Because of its symbolic significance, contributors on both sides of the aisle threw money at their chosen candidate: With close to $200 million spent in total, it was the most expensive race in New Jersey’s history. Sherill received more from small donors, but 80 percent of Ciattarrelli’s donors were New Jersey residents, compared with only about 56 percent of Sherill’s.
Sherill campaigned on combating Donald Trump’s attacks on the state’s federal funding, including his decision to pause money for the Gateway Tunnel project. She also pledged to freeze utility costs, appealing to voters’ economic anxieties.
Sherill’s win comes as a relief for Democrats: Traditionally a blue state, the gubernatorial race was a test of the durability of Jersey’s rightward swing during the presidential election.