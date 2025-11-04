New Jersey Election Day Kicks Off With Bomb Threats at Polling Places
Several polling places in New Jersey closed as voters prepared to select their next governor.
Voters in New Jersey awoke to worrying developments Tuesday: bomb threats at polling places across the state.
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin issued a statement warning of emailed threats at polls in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties, and said law enforcement had worked to “secure these polling locations and ensure the safety of each voter.”
NJ.com reports that some polling locations have been closed while police investigate, with voters sent to alternative locations. In Newark, multiple phishing emails were sent with fake claims of bomb threats. And in Passaic County, there is a heavy police presence outside a Paterson voting location.
State officials are trying to reassure the public that everything is safe for voters Tuesday.
“Law enforcement has determined that there are no credible threats at this time. We are doing everything in our power to protect voters and poll workers and coordinate closely with state, local, and federal partners to ensure a smooth and safe election,” said Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way, who also serves as New Jersey secretary of state.
Don’t expect any kind of help from the White House, though. Trump’s Department of Justice said it would “monitor” polls in New Jersey and California weeks ago, but has yet to say anything about Tuesday’s threats. That’s perhaps because Trump thinks fear will boost his party’s chances at the polls, and the GOP has gutted federal programs to safeguard elections. New Jersey’s elections were already predicted to be close, and there’s no telling how voters will respond to these threats as the voting day continues.