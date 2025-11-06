Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Retire Instead of Dying in Office

Ted Cruz Freaks Out on Fox News About Election Disaster
The Texas senator knows this election was a giant warning sign for Republicans.
Senator Ted Cruz is not handling Tuesday’s election results well, complaining to Sean Hannity that the results were “an electoral blowout.”
“The results in New Jersey were disastrous. The results in Virginia were terrible. The results in New York—comrade Mamdani is the face of the Democrat Party,” Cruz said Wednesday evening, calling New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani “an actual Communist jihadist.”
Late Monday night, as voters prepared to go to the polls, Cruz had used those exact words in a meme posted to his X profile, calling the election choice for New Yorkers “an easy one.” Since then, he seems to have been caught off guard by the results in the Big Apple, but at least he’s acknowledging what happened, unlike some of his fellow Republicans.
Vice President JD Vance tried to pretend that Republicans didn’t lose in some of the reddest districts in the country, President Trump refused to take responsibility, and House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed Republican losses as blue states and blue cities voting blue. Two days after the elections, there’s very little to suggest that Trump or the GOP will try to change their policies to avoid bigger losses next year or in 2028.
Trump’s Economy Breaks New Record With Surge in Layoffs
Donald Trump’s economy is in full swing.
It’s month 10 of President Trump’s second term, and layoffs are the highest they’ve been in more than 20 years.
A Thursday report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas shows job cuts last month increased by more than 153,000, up 175 percent from October of last year. In total, companies have announced more than one million job cuts in 2025, up 65 percent from the same time period last year. This was the worst October since 2003.
“This is the highest total for October in over 20 years, and the highest total for a single month in the fourth quarter since 2008. Like in 2003, a disruptive technology is changing the landscape,” the report said. “Technology continues to lead in private-sector job cuts as companies restructure amid AI integration, slower demand, and efficiency pressures.” Retail, warehousing, media, and nonprofits have also been impacted sectors.
These numbers come from an independent source as the Labor Department’s September and October jobs reports will remain unreleased in the midst of the ongoing government shutdown.
Yet while workers across the country deal with rising costs and struggle to find new work, President Trump and the GOP tout affordability and the return of the domestic economy.
Trump’s Weird Rants Are Hurting His Chances to End the Shutdown
Some Democrats were ready to make a deal—but now they sense Donald Trump’s desperation.
The government shutdown has entered day 36, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history—but Congress seems further than ever from coming to a resolution to end it.
That’s in large part thanks to Donald Trump’s public panicking over the blue wave that swept elections across the country Tuesday night.
PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins reported Wednesday that Democrats had been considering a “vague deal” with Republicans until the president began to buckle. So far, symptoms of his desperation include: threatening to close U.S. airspace, directing Republicans to kill the Senate’s long-cherished filibuster, and openly suggesting that Republicans’ nationwide election losses were the result of the ongoing shutdown.
“If you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor, negative for the Republicans,” Trump told Senate Republicans at the White House Wednesday morning. “Last night, it was not expected to be a victory, it was very Democrat areas. I don’t think it was good for Republicans. I don’t think it was good for anybody.”
Congress’s failure to extend funding has crumbled SNAP benefits for millions of Americans and lapsed Obamacare subsidies, forcing tens of thousands of Americans to forgo their health insurance as their premiums skyrocket.
Yet Trump is continuing to live his billionaire lifestyle at taxpayers’ expense. While low-income Americans starve, Trump has opted to remodel the White House, transforming historic spaces such as the Lincoln bathroom into a gaudy, marble-plastered, Mar-a-Lago lookalike. The president is also pushing forward with plans to erect a $300 million ballroom on the fresh grave of the White House East Wing. But he’s not the only one blowing cash: FBI Director Kash Patel was caught last week using the bureau’s multimillion-dollar jet to ferry his girlfriend from state to state.
Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy told NewsHour that there’s an “unmistakable consensus” among Democrats that lawmakers should use this moment to stand up to Trump.
“I think last night’s results are having an impact,” Murphy said.
Heritage Foundation President Offers to Quit Over Tucker Carlson Mess
Things are getting messy at the far-right organization.
The Heritage Foundation’s Kevin Roberts is walking back his defense of Tucker Carlson.
Carlson caused a major stir on the right last week when he decided to interview Nick Fuentes, a known white supremacist and Hitler fan. The interview was immediately flamed by conservative Jews, who condemned the ex–Fox News host’s decision to elevate Fuentes’s talking points.
Despite the opposition, Roberts released a video on X Thursday in support of Carlson and Fuentes, noting that while he disagreed with Fuentes’s beliefs, he did not believe that the “venomous” coalition “cancelling” the Christian nationalist Holocaust-denier had an appropriate reaction to the interview.
Since then, the Heritage Foundation has been embroiled in internal controversy, with at least one staffer exiting the institution over the mess. Roberts addressed the schism Wednesday.
“I made a mistake and I let you down and I let down this institution. Period. Full Stop,” the conservative think tank’s president told employees at an all-staff meeting, according to The Washington Free Beacon.
Roberts called the assembly to explain how his response to Carlson’s interview came to be in a moment when he felt the Heritage Foundation was under pressure to “make a statement” that would cast Carlson out from the conservative movement.
“This is an explanation, not an excuse,” he said, apologizing for his use of the phrase “venomous coalition,” calling it a “terrible choice of words, especially for our Jewish colleagues and friends.”
Carlson’s interview with Fuentes gave the fringe influencer a chance to swim in the MAGA mainstream. The interview has since come under fire from several corners of the Republican Party, highlighting that the former primetime TV host threw the antisemite a string of softball questions while failing to challenge Fuentes’s radical and violent beliefs.
“Highly Unusual”: Judge Tears Into Trump’s Case Against Comey
It looks like Donald Trump’s case against former FBI Director James Comey is in big trouble.
Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan’s case against former FBI Director James Comey is coming apart at the seams.
During a hearing Wednesday, Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick raised concerns about the Department of Justice’s handling of evidence against Comey, Politico reported Wednesday. Specifically, Fitzpatrick took issue with how prosecutors handled materials via warrants initially issued in 2019 and 2020 against Comey associate Daniel Richman. The FBI probe into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election first came under scrutiny in those years.
Comey’s attorneys had argued that because Richman was previously Comey’s lawyer, some of the material Halligan used to personally secure his two-count criminal indictment may have potentially been subject to attorney-client privilege.
Fitzpatrick warned the DOJ that using privileged information could have dire consequences for the prosecution’s “highly unusual” case, but said they could continue to use materials they believed were fair game “at their own risk,” Politico reported.
Fitzpatrick ordered the DOJ to hand over all of its search warrant materials to Comey’s attorneys by Thursday, along with the complete records of the grand jury proceedings that led to his indictment, for the purpose of determining if any privileged information was used to secure the charges.
“They’re entitled to this information quickly,” Fitzpatrick said, according to Politico.
Tyler Lemons, an assistant U.S. attorney from North Carolina who is assisting Halligan with the case, said that his investigators had come to a screeching halt when they came across materials that appeared to be privileged, and that the files were now “isolated on a desk in FBI headquarters.”
Fitzpatrick’s request for the full grand jury proceedings to be turned over to Comey comes just one day after another order, issued by U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, for Halligan to turn over a complete record of grand jury proceedings. She had initially submitted only a partial report that did not include her jury instructions or presentation.
Crucially, Halligan’s jury instructions could be of interest to Comey’s legal team. While a prosecutor doesn’t have to dazzle in their delivery of jury instructions, they can’t present claims that are factually incorrect. If Halligan—a first-time U.S. attorney with no prior prosecutorial experience who presented the government’s case seemingly without the help of any assistant U.S. attorneys—elided the truth in her jury instructions, the case could be dismissed. Her failure to promptly turn over a record of her instructions, when paired with warnings from prosecutors that she did not have the evidence necessary to indict Comey, leaves open the possibility that this could be the case.
Zohran Mamdani Delivers Message to ICE Agents Running Around New York
Hours after his historic election win, Zohran Mamdani put Trump’s federal immigration agents on notice.
In a speech Wednesday morning, New York City’s next Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents against violating the law.
Mamdani’s speech at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens was to announce his transition team, but he also stressed accountability for the federal law enforcement agents carrying out President Trump’s draconian immigration policies, which have resulted in violent raids and abuses.
“My message to ICE agents and to everyone across this city is that everyone will be held to the same standard of the law. If you violate the law, you must be held accountable,” Mamdani said. “And there is sadly a sense that is growing across this country that certain people are allowed to violate that law, whether they be the president or whether they be the agents themselves.”
That message is in sharp contrast to that of the current mayor, Eric Adams, who has been openly cooperating with the Trump administration on immigration, as the Department of Justice kindly dropped its corruption case against him. Mamdani openly embraced immigrants in his campaign for mayor, visiting communities across the city and putting out campaign videos in multiple languages.
That message clearly resonated with voters, and resulted in the highest turnout for a New York City mayoral election since 1969. Mamdani’s message Wednesday morning suggests that his administration will attempt to curtail ICE’s egregious actions in the city, which include interrogating children playing baseball and violently arresting people in immigration court. That message also seems to have the support of the people of New York.
Rudy Giuliani Wins GOP’s Zohran Mamdani Crashout Contest
The worst people you know are panicking over Mamdani’s election in New York—and it’s (mostly) a wonderful thing to witness.
Reactions from the right continue to roll in as they cope with the idea of a Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani introducing basic social democratic policies to New York City.
Disgraced former New York City Mayor and Trump crony Rudy Giuliani had perhaps the most unhinged reaction, posting a photo on Facebook of planes colliding into the Twin Towers on 9/11, flames and smoke billowing. A picture of him in the city streets during cleanup is edited into one of the smoke plumes. “New York, You Forgot” is pasted onto the image. The song “September 11th, 2001 (9/11)” by The Experience plays in the background.
“It breaks my heart,” Giuliani captioned the image.
Insinuating that New York City’s first Muslim mayor will do another 9/11 attack is an incredibly lazy, racist, and Islamophobic strategy that certainly would not be employed if Mamdani’s name, religion, and culture were not what they are. (Mamdani, by the way, was 9 years old at the time of the 2001 attacks.)
Giuliani wasn’t the only Republican working through some things online the morning after Mamdani.
“Launch the nuke,” GOP Representative Mike Collins posted at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“The battle lines between capitalism and socialism were clearly drawn last night. Texas is now the unrivaled HQ for capitalism in the US,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote on Wednesday, touting the benefits of capitalism as millions of Texans go without SNAP benefits for the month. “We lead the country in finance sector employment & new stock exchanges. Capitalism always prevails. Capitalism has lifted more people out of poverty than all of the social programs in the world. We will secure capitalism for the future of our country and deny the expansion of socialism that is creeping across the US.”
Trump Desperately Tries to Distract From Dem Election Night Wins
Donald Trump celebrated the election results ... from a year ago.
Donald Trump finally has competition for the media spotlight.
The MAGA president took words right out of Zohran Mamdani’s campaign Wednesday in a flailing attempt to drudge relevance back to his own electoral victory—a year ago. Trump’s celebratory post came with an unexpected echo of the democratic socialist’s policy positions regarding the affordability crisis, despite the fact that Trump spent months waging war against the Muslim New Yorker.
“Happy Anniversary! On this day, November 5th, one year ago, we had one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History—Such an Honor to represent our Country,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “Our Economy is BOOMING, and Costs are coming way down.
“Affordability is our goal,” he added.
If the last 11 months are anything to go by, then affordability has been far from Trump’s list of priorities. Since his inauguration, Trump has enacted tariffs and sparked trade wars with America’s biggest trade partners, rattling the economy and pushing farmers to the brink of bankruptcy.
Companies, hesitant to invest in the unpredictable market, peeled back on hiring in such a devastating way earlier this year that the White House ordered the dissolution of the monthly jobs report and fired the staffers responsible for organizing and publishing the data. In doing so, Trump stripped a significant indicator from economists, pushing the American public and its myriad industries into the dark regarding the overall health of the country.
And Trump has done very little to make life easier for low-income Americans in recent weeks, allowing the Agriculture Department to ignore its legal requirement to fund SNAP benefits through November using contingency funds. (The USDA announced Monday, two days after benefits expired, that it would partially fund SNAP benefits through the remainder of the month.)
Trump’s administration also pressed for ending Obamacare subsidies, forcing tens of thousands of Americans to forgo health insurance as their premiums skyrocket.
New Yorkers elected Mamdani as their next mayor Tuesday night, with more than 50 percent of voting city dwellers casting their ballot for the 34-year-old assemblyman. Mamdani won in spite of Trump’s countless promises to strip federal funding from the city (something that he does not have the constitutional authority to decide) and his threat to deport the Ugandan-born politico. Instead, the city is concentrating on tangible local issues: the ongoing housing crisis, the astronomical cost of living, and the expensive price tags on everyday goods.
All things considered, Trump’s redirection toward affordability is especially odd from a man that considered a $1 million loan from his father to be “small,” is currently building himself a $300 million ballroom on the trampled remains of the White House East Wing, and seems to believe that you need a photo ID in order to purchase groceries. (This was a miraculous improvement in Trump’s comprehension of supermarkets, considering that he seemingly never knew the word “groceries” existed until last year.)
JD Vance Wants to Pretend Republicans Didn’t Lose in Reddest Districts
JD Vance has finally reacted to Republicans’ brutal election losses nationwide.
Vice President JD Vance has finally reacted to the significant Democratic victories in Tuesday’s election, downplaying the wins while also mimicking the rhetoric of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in his diagnosis of the GOP’s election night failures.
“I think it’s idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states,” Vance wrote in a post on X rather condescendingly, before going on to emphasize the need for Republicans to focus on voter registration and the inflation making life unaffordable for so many Americans.
Vance’s comment about “a couple elections in blue states” ignores the reality of the situation. Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Georgia all saw big wins for Democrats Tuesday night, and they aren’t exactly blue states. And even within those states (and in bluer ones like New York and New Jersey), Democrats won in red districts.
Democrats in Georgia made history by winning two statewide races for public service commissioner, their first nonfederal statewide wins since 2006. In Erie County, Pennsylvania, which went for President Trump in 2024, Democrat Christina Vogel won the county executive race by 24 percentage points. In Virginia’s 66th state House district, Democrat Nicole Cole beat 36-year Republican incumbent Bobby Orrock, the longest-serving GOP delegate in Virginia. And in ruby red Mississippi, Democrats were able to break the GOP state Senate supermajority, flipping three seats after 13 years of Republican control.
These local victories, combined with Proposition 50 in California, the Democratic gubernatorial victories in Virginia and New Jersey, Trump’s very low approval rating, and what may be a significant Latino exodus, should certainly have Republicans more worried than Vance is in the thoughts he shared. And cutting SNAP benefits and triggering inflation while the president enriches himself and his family is quite a ways away from “working to make a decent life affordable in this country.”