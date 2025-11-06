Pennsylvania Democrats Just Broke a Century-Long Losing Streak
A borough in Pennsylvania elected its first Democratic mayor in 113 years.
Democrats’ blue wave this week swelled into areas of the country that haven’t voted liberal in more than a century.
Beaver County elected Democrat Lincoln Kretchmar as its new mayor Tuesday, ending a 113-year losing streak in the Pennsylvania commonwealth.
The shock win followed a national trend, as people across the country voted blue on Election Day, securing major wins in New York City, New Jersey, Virginia, and Georgia. The massive turnout—and the pro-Democrat results—have been interpreted as a nationwide reaction to Donald Trump’s second term policies.
In Beaver County, local anti-Republican sentiment was just strong enough to oust Republican incumbent Thomas Todd Hamilton by a margin of 13 votes. In the end, Kretchmar received 917 votes compared to Hamilton’s 904. Incredibly, the mayor before Hamilton—Robert Linn—served a whopping 58 years in office, first entering City Hall in 1946.
It remains to be seen whether Beaver County’s twisting political perspectives could be a bellwether for the larger state of Pennsylvania, which has become an unpredictable swing state in presidential elections since Trump won over its electorate in 2016.
Democrats in the borough were ecstatic by the sudden shift in fate for their local party.
“We were very excited with all our wins up and down the ticket on Tuesday evening,” Erin Gabriel, chair of the Beaver County Democratic Committee, told Newsweek. “Voters were certainly responding to the high cost of living and increasing affordability crisis. Our new Mayor-Elect was especially effective in his response to a recent tax increase in Beaver Boro and voters really responded to his calls for more transparency in government.”
“At a time when Republicans are focused on tearing things down it’s been Democrats lifting up our neighbors and communities. Voters can see that clearly and responded emphatically on Tuesday across the country,” Gabriel added.