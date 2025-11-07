Marjorie Taylor Greene Demolishes Trump’s Blatant Lie on Food Prices
The MAGA representative is continuing her break with the Republican Party—and the president himself.
MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is still one of the few GOP members to rebuke President Trump and his lies in any meaningful way.
Taylor Greene spoke freely in an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Thursday night.
“The president says there’s virtually no inflation, and that grocery prices are going down,” Collins asked the Georgia representative. “Do you agree with him on that?”
“No, I go to the grocery store myself. Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high. My electricity bills are higher here in Washington, D.C., at my apartment, and they’re also higher at my house in Rome, Georgia, higher than they were a year ago,” MTG said. “Affordability is a problem, and I’m a mom. My kids are 22, 26, and 28. That’s the generation I worry about the most, and they’re having a very hard time.”
One of the most unhinged people in all of Congress comes across as genuine, while the president—on the same evening—told Americans that he wanted to stop hearing about their affordability issue. While Trump tells bold-faced lies about the state of the economy, MTG is raising concerns about a future that her kids and their kids can afford.
“You’re not gonna convince [Americans] to go to the polls and vote by bailing out Argentina. And you’re not gonna convince them to go to the polls and vote by continuing to fund foreign wars and foreign countries and foreign causes,” Taylor Greene continued. “You’e gonna get them to go to the polls and vote when you show up to work and actually fix the problems that they face every single day.”