Trump Officials Admit Math Error in Plan to Gut SNAP Funding
The Trump administration will fund the food stamp program more than initially planned, thanks to a fact-check on its math.
The Trump administration has “found more room” in the SNAP contingency fund and will only be cutting benefits by 35 percent, the USDA said Wednesday.
The USDA had previously announced a plan to cut the food stamp program by 50 percent—so why did they suddenly change their tune? The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities released a report Wednesday that concluded that the Trump administration, based on their spending plan, planned to release two-thirds of the contingency fund—only about $3 billion, compared to the $4.65 billion available.
The CBPP quickly filed their findings in court, and the USDA then said they would fix the “error.”
“Further analysis found more room in the contingency,” a USDA spokesperson told Axios. “All of this would be solved if Senate Democrats vote to reopen the government.”
The USDA had initially said, after being ordered by a court, that it would only fund 50 percent of SNAP benefits for November, and that the benefits could take months to be paid out. Then, adding to the confusion, President Trump went on Truth Social to say that benefits wouldn’t be paid out at all, which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quick to write off as a misunderstanding.
There’s no way to know whether the USDA made a genuine mistake or purposefully tried to shortchange families. But when it comes to how the money is paid out, some states believe that the administration is delaying payouts unnecessarily. In a letter to the agency, Pennsylvania said USDA had chosen the “most complex and labor-intensive approach possible” to issue the benefits, according to CNN.
What’s more, the courts have already affirmed that there’s no legal reason for the USDA to cut benefits at all: It could transfer funds from other food assistance programs, like it did earlier this month with WIC, the child nutrition program, to provide families with their full November payments.