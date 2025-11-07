Elise Stefanik’s Governor Campaign Already Hit With Humiliating Fail

Trump on SNAP: "Our country has to remain very liquid because problems, catastrophes, wars -- it could be anything. We have to remain liquid. We can't give everything away." pic.twitter.com/mMv4n7o12h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2025

Trump gave the answer after being asked about a court ruling requiring his administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program, which 42 million low-income Americans depend on.

Trump seems to have no idea how the U.S. economy works, given that the country could just print more money if being “liquid” is really the main concern (it shouldn’t be). His jab at Biden seems to be based on right-wing complaints about “tax and spend” Democrats, and an attempt to evade criticism over his administration defying court rulings on SNAP.

Under the current administration, the national debt is experiencing its highest rate of growth since the Covid-19 pandemic. This has only been compounded by the government shutdown, which is costing the country billions of dollars each week. Trump has no room to criticize his predecessor about spending, as his presidency is costing the country dearly.