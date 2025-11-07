Vance Seriously Claims Courts Have Less Power Over Trump in Shutdown

“What we’d like to do is to have the Democrats open up the government, of course, then we can fund SNAP, and we can also do a lot of other good things for the American people,” Vance said. “But in the midst of a shutdown, we can’t have a federal court telling the president how he has to triage the situation.”

Vance on a federal judge ordering the Trump administration to use emergency contingency funds to partially pay SNAP benefits: "It's an absurd ruling...In the midst of a shutdown, we can't have a federal court telling the president how he has to triage the situation." pic.twitter.com/lUjTvnL44u — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 7, 2025

It’s yet another attack on an independent judiciary from the White House, and came hours before the administration appealed the judge’s ruling Friday, with Justice Department lawyers asking for a pause.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell’s decision “has thrust the Judiciary into the ongoing shutdown negotiations and may well have the effect of extending the lapse in appropriations, exacerbating the problem that the court was misguidedly trying to mitigate,” DOJ lawyers argued. “This unprecedented injunction makes a mockery of the separation of powers. Courts hold neither the power to appropriate nor the power to spend.”