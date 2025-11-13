Epstein Emailed Trump’s Now Ambassador Asking for Photos of Child

“Send photos of you and child. Make me smile,” the wealthy financier and child sex offender wrote. If anyone else wrote this email, one could say that this was an innocent request to see pictures of someone’s kids or grandkids. But knowing what we know about Epstein, it possibly takes a sinister connotation that Epstein wanted to see something disgusting and illegal.

The emails released on Wednesday by House Oversight Republicans and Democrats heavily implicate Trump in being closely associated with Epstein even while president, and are also implicating his confidants like Barrack. The president has responded by referring to the whole thing as a hoax, even as his staff and other Republicans have confirmed that the emails are real and identified one of the mentioned victims.

Now that there are 218 members of the House who have signed a discharge petition to make all of the Epstein files public, more damaging information about the president, as well as other powerful Americans, could soon come to light. Trump could be in the politically damaging position of having to veto their disclosure.