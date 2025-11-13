Epstein Said Trump Is the Worst Person He’d Ever Met
“Not one decent cell in his body,” Jeffrey Epstein wrote in an email about Donald Trump.
Jeffrey Epstein, the man who orchestrated an international child sex trafficking ring to service the sick desires of the ultra-wealthy, believed that he was morally superior to Donald Trump.
The House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 documents Wednesday that they had obtained from Epstein’s estate. The real estate mogul was a frequent topic in correspondence between Epstein and his pen pals, including former Treasury Secretary and ex-Harvard University President Larry Summers.
“Recall ive told you „ i have met some very bad people „ none as bad as trump. not one decent cell in his body,” Epstein emailed Summers in February 2017, affirming that Trump is “dangerous.”
In a 2018 exchange with Obama-era White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler about Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen, Epstein remarked that he was well aware of “how dirty Donald is.”
That same year, Epstein began deriding his former “pal” with myriad insults, largely attacking Trump’s finances. In exchanges with Trump chronicler Michael Wolff, Epstein referred to the president as “dopey Donald” and “demented Donald.” He also claimed that Trump’s financial situation was “all a sham.”
In a December 2018 message to Summers, Epstein wrote: “Trump—borderline insane.”
When queried by Wolff in 2019 about the extent of Trump’s knowledge about Epstein’s operation abducting young girls, the imprisoned trafficker remarked: “Of course he knew about the girls he asked Ghislaine [Maxwell] to stop.”
Another detail that emerged in the recently publicized cache was an offer by Epstein circa 2015 to share pictures of Trump posing with “girls in bikinis” in Epstein’s kitchen. The recipient of the offer was New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr., who had written the New York magazine profile on Epstein in which Trump praised the disgraced financier as a “terrific guy.”
Thomas, who left the Times in 2019, told his former paper that Epstein never provided the images, and it was unclear whether they really existed.