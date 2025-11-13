Schumer Begged 2028 Dem Contenders Not to Criticize Shutdown Deal

“We’re thrilled with the latest drop, which continues to trend in our direction. Ahead by almost 2,000 votes, we now believe that we’re in an insurmountable position,” Wilson wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “We’re so grateful to all the volunteers who have powered this grassroots campaign to victory. We look forward to hearing the mayor’s address to the city tomorrow.”

Wilson, 43, who has said she is fine being called a Democrat, a socialist, or both, had never run for office before but focused her campaign on affordability, proposed improvements to mass transit, and increased housing for Seattle’s homeless population.

“I think that the affordability crisis of the last few years has kind of brought that to a fever pitch where people have not felt that their elected leaders are actually fighting for them, actually fighting for affordable housing, for affordable childcare, for the things that are affecting them day to day,” Wilson told The New Republic’s Monica Potts in October. “And the failure of a certain brand of Democratic Party politics to stop Trump’s election.... It’s like, OK, now we see that the government can move fast. It can do some really bad things really fast. So why can’t it be some good things?”