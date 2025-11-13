Epstein Said Bill Clinton “Never” Went to Infamous Island
Jeffrey Epstein said in several emails that the former president never visited his estate in the Virgin Islands.
A newly released email from Jeffrey Epstein claimed former President Bill Clinton never visited his infamous private estate in the Virgin Islands.
Buried in a batch of thousands of documents released Wednesday by the GOP-led House Committee on Oversight and Reform was a revelatory email from Epstein to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sent on March 6, 2011.
It appeared that Epstein was trying to comfort Mountbatten-Windsor, saying the stories about him “are utter fantasy,” following an initial report in the Daily Mail containing Virgina Giuffre’s claims she’d been sexually exploited by the (now former) prince.
“I don’t know and have never met Al Gore. CLinton was never on the island.. The telephone book was not mine, it was stolen by my houseman who is currently in prison for doing so,” Epstein wrote.
That wasn’t the only email that mentioned Clinton.
In a 2015 email exchange with now-former New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr., Epstein claimed that “Clinton was NEVER EVER there, never.” In another email sent in 2015, Epstein told author Michael Wolff that one of his former girlfriends could corroborate that Clinton had never been to the island estate. While Giuffre had initially said Clinton had been flown to the island via helicopter for dinner, she later testified in 2016 that she had been repeating a “fantastical” claim from Maxwell. (Giuffre did not deny meeting Clinton on the island.)
After years of widespread speculation about Clinton’s involvement with the alleged sex trafficker, this revelation is particularly notable.
Clinton reportedly traveled multiple times on Epstein’s plane for humanitarian trips to Africa, according to court documents. The former president also reportedly penned a birthday note to the convicted sex criminal. But unlike Donald Trump, Clinton’s letter made no mention of “enigmas” who never age, and was not written inside the silhouette of a naked woman.
In August, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted co-conspirator, told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that Clinton had never visited Jeffrey Epstein’s home in the Virgin Islands, where one of Epstein’s victims claimed the disgraced financier and guests had used girls for “instant sexual entertainment.”
“President Clinton was my friend, not Epstein’s friend,” Maxwell said. “President Clinton liked me, and we got along terribly well. But I never saw that warmth with Mr. Epstein.”
Still, last month, in a misguided attempt to defend Trump, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comey claimed that “public reporting, survivor testimony, and official documents show that Bill Clinton had far closer ties to Epstein.”