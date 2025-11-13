John Fetterman Hospitalized After Heart Issue Caused Him to Fall
Doctors discovered Fetterman had had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up, a form of cardiac arrest.
Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized Thursday “out of an abundance of caution” after taking a fall near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania.
“Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
Ventricular fibrillation is an irregular heart rhythm that can prevent blood flow to other parts of the body. Doctors consider it a form of cardiac arrest. This condition can be caused by a previous heart injury or issue, drug misuse, or a severe imbalance of potassium or magnesium.
In the statement, the spokesperson said Fetterman was doing well but opted to remain in hospital while doctors fine-tuned his medication.
“If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!” Fetterman joked in the statement.
Fetterman’s former chief of staff shared his concerns in May that the Democrat, who suffered a stroke in 2022 one month before being elected to the Senate, had stopped taking his medications, was skipping doctors appointments, and had engaged in reckless behavior.
Earlier this week, Fetterman voted with Republicans on a reworked funding deal to end the government shutdown, which was then signed into law by President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Fetterman had long broken with the rest of the Democrats over the shutdown, voting more than a dozen times to reopen the government.