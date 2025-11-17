FEMA Head Abruptly Resigns After Going MIA
David Richardson, who was notoriously hard to get a hold of in emergencies, resigned after avoiding the public eye in recent weeks.
Acting Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator David Richardson abruptly resigned from his post on Monday, according to sources familiar with the situation. His resignation comes after months of being AWOL, particularly during deadly flooding in Texas over Fourth of July weekend.
FEMA employees told The Washington Post that Richardson spent as little time as possible in daily operations meetings and shied away from leadership, even telling his own employees that he expected to be gone by Thanksgiving.
Richardson became acting head of FEMA after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ousted his predecessor, Cameron Hamilton. During his first meeting as the new head of FEMA, Richardson told his employees, “Don’t get in my way … because I will run right over you.”
When flooding hit Texas in July, Richardson was unable to be reached “for hours and hours,” one senior official said. Richardson claimed to be in “constant contact” with FEMA officials, but was actually missing from disaster response while on vacation with his two sons. At least 130 people died in the floods.
“Staff say Richardson is basically useless—absent from the office, unreachable in a disaster, and powerless because Secretary Noem has sidelined him,” New Jersey Democratic Representative Frank Pallone Jr. said in September, calling on Richardson to resign. “This level of bureaucratic incompetence from the Trump administration is putting lives at risk when the next natural disaster hits.”
In November, Richardson was muzzled by the Department of Homeland Security, banned from giving interviews or responding to media requests.
President Trump has yet to comment on Richardson’s resignation.