Trump Is Trying to Start a New War, This Time in Nigeria
Donald Trump, who has prided himself on bringing “peace” to multiple countries, ordered the Department of Defense to prepare to invade Nigeria.
President Donald Trump won’t stop threatening to invade Nigeria “guns a-blazin’.”
In a video posted to Truth Social Wednesday evening, the president doubled down on a warning to the Nigerian government—by reading his own Truth Social post from earlier this week practically verbatim.
“If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria. We’re gonna do things to Nigeria that Nigeria’s not gonna be happy about, and may very well go into that now-disgraced country guns a-blazin’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible, horrible atrocities,” Trump said.
“I’m hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians. These are cherished people, these are great people.”
The supposed peacemaker president seems to be trying to double-dip on his warmongering content, as he already posted this exact sentiment over the weekend. Only then, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had jumped into the comments to deliver a “Yes sir.”
Last week, the president designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” after watching a Fox News segment about the killing of Christians by Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s branch in West Africa. But experts on the violence in Nigeria have suggested that Christians aren’t specifically being targeted at all and that far more jihadists have been killed by terror groups there.
On Sunday, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that responding to the mass killings in Nigeria “could” involve sending U.S. troops. “I envisage a lot of things,” he said.
Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, told CNN Monday that the government was “shocked” by Trump’s apparent plan to invade.