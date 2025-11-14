Trump Gives Failed Nominee With Self-Admitted “Nazi Streak” a New Job

Last month, Ingrassia withdrew his nomination for a position at the Office of Special Counsel, after his involvement in a racist text chain was discovered. His vile messages cost him critical support in the Senate, helping Trump set a record for having the most nominees withdrawn of any president.

In a normal world, this new job would be surprising considering the fact that Ingrassia revealed himself to be a deeply hateful and racist person. “No moulignon holidays.… From kwanza [sic] to mlk jr day to black history month to Juneteenth,” he wrote in one text, using an Italian slur for Black people in the beginning of the message. “Every single one needs to be eviscerated.”

“MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs,” he said in January. He also said he had a “bit of a Nazi streak” and to “never trust a chinaman or Indian. NEVER.”