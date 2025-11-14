Trump Gives Failed Nominee With Self-Admitted “Nazi Streak” a New Job
Paul Ingrassia is back!
If you thought sending horrific, racist texts was enough to get you shunned from political service, think again! President Donald Trump wants Paul Ingrassia to take his “Nazi streak” to the General Services Administration.
In a Thursday email to his colleagues obtained by Politico, Ingrassia announced that the president had personally offered him a position as general counsel at the GSA. The conservative activist had previously been serving as White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security.
Last month, Ingrassia withdrew his nomination for a position at the Office of Special Counsel, after his involvement in a racist text chain was discovered. His vile messages cost him critical support in the Senate, helping Trump set a record for having the most nominees withdrawn of any president.
In a normal world, this new job would be surprising considering the fact that Ingrassia revealed himself to be a deeply hateful and racist person. “No moulignon holidays.… From kwanza [sic] to mlk jr day to black history month to Juneteenth,” he wrote in one text, using an Italian slur for Black people in the beginning of the message. “Every single one needs to be eviscerated.”
“MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs,” he said in January. He also said he had a “bit of a Nazi streak” and to “never trust a chinaman or Indian. NEVER.”
Additionally, Ingrassia has also been accused of sexually harassing a co-worker, and he has sued Politico for reporting on those allegations.
Still, the Trump administration had nothing but good things to say about Ingrassia while confirming his move. A White House official said Ingrassia was “a very helpful addition to GSA and will successfully execute President Trump’s America First policies.” A spokesperson for GSA said they “look forward to having Paul Ingrassia’s legal talents help advance the GSA mission and the President’s priorities.”