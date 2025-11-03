“No, You’re Wrong”: Trump Spirals When Pressed on Rising Food Prices

“No, you’re wrong.” Trump responded. “They went up under Biden, right now they’re going down. Other than beef, which we’re working on.”

O'DONNELL: Grocery prices are up



TRUMP: No, you’re wrong pic.twitter.com/FDf9AgiUXz — Acyn (@Acyn) November 3, 2025

In reality, grocery prices are not down—they’re up. Grocery prices are 2.7 percent higher than they were last September and 1.4 percent higher than January, when Trump triumphantly returned to office. They’re also still on the rise, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics last Friday. Overall, grocery prices have increased almost 30 percent in the last five years.

Though this is far from the first time that Trump has lied on camera, pretending that grocery prices are down is particularly egregious. The president campaigned on lowering prices, and has lied repeatedly about the fact that his nonsensical tariffs and cruel mass deportation campaign—which targets many of the people who grow and harvest our food—have hurt consumers.