“No, You’re Wrong”: Trump Spirals When Pressed on Rising Food Prices
Donald Trump freaked out on 60 Minutes when he was reminded that the stock market doesn’t benefit everyone but everyone goes to the grocery store.
President Donald Trump desperately tried to pivot the conversation away from his tanking economy in an interview with 60 Minutes Sunday. When probed by Norah O’Donnell about grocery prices, Trump first flailed, before outright lying.
When the president brought up the stock market, O’Donnell pointed out that many Americans may not feel the effects of market growth in their wallets: “When the stock market is doing well, that doesn’t affect everybody. Not everybody is invested in the stock market—”
“It does,” insisted Trump. “Oh it does, it does.”
O’Donnell pushed ahead, observing, “Grocery prices are up.”
Trump ignored her, choosing to instead over-exaggerate the growth of 401(k) retirement savings accounts. O’Donnell, not taking the bait, tried again to get the president to answer her question: “But for people that don’t have 401(k)s, who are not invested in the stock market—they’ve seen their grocery prices go up.”
“No, you’re wrong.” Trump responded. “They went up under Biden, right now they’re going down. Other than beef, which we’re working on.”
In reality, grocery prices are not down—they’re up. Grocery prices are 2.7 percent higher than they were last September and 1.4 percent higher than January, when Trump triumphantly returned to office. They’re also still on the rise, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics last Friday. Overall, grocery prices have increased almost 30 percent in the last five years.
Though this is far from the first time that Trump has lied on camera, pretending that grocery prices are down is particularly egregious. The president campaigned on lowering prices, and has lied repeatedly about the fact that his nonsensical tariffs and cruel mass deportation campaign—which targets many of the people who grow and harvest our food—have hurt consumers.
Meanwhile, Trump is gilding the Oval Office and building a ballroom. At least he’s not out of touch!