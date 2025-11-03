Trump Demanded CBS Cut a Clip From 60 Minutes Interview—and It Did
Donald Trump apparently feels he can now dictate CBS News’s content.
President Donald Trump didn’t seem so disturbed about CBS News editing his interview on 60 Minutes Sunday—in fact, he repeatedly told them it was OK to cut his answers short.
Just months after the Trump administration won a $16 million settlement from Paramount for a supposedly “deceptively” edited 60 Minutes interview of failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Trump appeared open to being edited by CBS News—as long as it cut out his own flubbed comments.
While delivering a lengthy tirade defending his law enforcement crackdown on Washington, D.C., Trump tried to coax interviewer Norah O’Donnell into agreeing that he’d made the city safer. When O’Donnell tried to move on, Trump continued to bait her for an answer, according to the interview’s full transcript.
“I think I’ve been working too hard. I haven’t been out and about that much,” O’Donnell replied.
“Oh, that’s not a fair answer,” Trump interrupted. “You see the difference.”
“I get in my car and go to work and I go home,” O’Donnell said.
“That’s good. You don’t have to use that one. Don’t worry. Don’t worry. I don’t want to embarrass her,” Trump said, insisting that the difference in the capital was “like day and night.”
Later, while ranting about people he doesn’t like in response to a question that had originally been about whom he might support in the next presidential election, Trump made a similar comment while complaining about Harris, who he claimed “could not speak properly.”
“And actually 60 Minutes paid me a lotta money,” Trump said, quickly switching topics. “And you don’t have to put this on, because I don’t wanna embarrass you.” He then changed subjects yet again to compliment Bari Weiss, the bastion of the anti-woke movement who was recently made CBS News’s editor in chief.
Evidently, CBS News thought neither moment was newsworthy and ultimately cut both from the broadcast. Trump’s televised interview was only 28 minutes long, with CBS also releasing a 73-minute extended cut online. But neither video contained Trump’s full answer about Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, who received a presidential pardon last week.
It’s worth noting that the edits 60 Minutes had made to the Harris interview were not particularly substantive, switching out one nonanswer about Israel for another. Many speculated that due to the payment of what was essentially a big fat bribe to the Trump administration, the long-awaited merger between Paramount and Skydance had been allowed to proceed.