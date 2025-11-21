86 Democrats Condemn Socialism as Zohran Mamdani Meets With Trump
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared to lead the charge.
In a country where the cost of living skyrockets while wages remain low, where a few broken bones can leave you in financial ruin, and where the young feel they have no chance at any upward mobility, 86 House Democrats joined Republicans to pass a resolution denouncing “the horrors of socialism.”
“Whereas socialist ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has, time and time again, collapsed into communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships; Whereas socialism has repeatedly led to famine and mass murders, and the killing of over 100,000,000 people worldwide,” the resolution reads. “Whereas many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues, including Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un, Daniel Ortega, Hugo Chavez, and Nicolás Maduro.”
In addition to the 86 Democrats who voted with Republicans, two Democrats voted present.
“Socialism has time and again led to economic ruin, human depravation, and mass suffering. But from the bread lines of Eastern Europe to the failed communist regimes of Cuba and Venezuela, socialism promises equality but delivers it selectively,” said GOP Representative John Rose. “It promises security but delivers surveillance. It promises fairness but delivers oppression and democide.”
This vote—which comes the same day that Democratic Socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani meets with President Trump in the White House—is an embarrassing waste of time for the party trying and failing to win back the working class that still views them as elites. It’s also something they do a lot.
This resolution was met with wide disapproval.
“I wish we were here on the House floor this morning debating solutions that would reduce grocery bills, lower housing costs, end Trump’s tariffs strangling American small businesses and manufacturers, solve the Republican healthcare crisis, or any legislation that allows Americans to afford to live through the catastrophic economic policies of Trump and the Republicans,” Democratic Representative Maxine Waters said, speaking against the resolution. “But, instead of doing the work our constituents desperately want us to do, Republicans in the House have chosen once again to advance a resolution under the guise of denouncing ‘socialism.’ Let me be clear, this resolution is an embarrassing distraction from the complete and total failure of the Trump Administration to deliver actual results for the American people.”
Here is every House Democrat who voted with Republicans to condemn socialism:
- Pete Aguilar—California
- Gabe Amo—Rhode Island
- Jake Auchincloss—Massachusetts
- Ami Bera—California
- Sanford Bishop—Georgia
- Brandon Boyle—Pennsylvania
- Nikki Budzinski—Illinois
- Salud Carbajal—California
- Ed Case—Hawaii
- Kathy Castor—Florida
- Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick—Florida
- Gil Cisneros—California
- Katherine Clark—Massachusetts
- Jim Clyburn—South Carolina
- Herb Conaway—New Jersey
- Lou Correa—California
- Jim Costa—California
- Angie Craig—Minnesota
- Jason Crow—Colorado
- Henry Cuellar—Texas
- Don Davis—North Carolina
- Chris Deluzio—Pennsylvania
- Shomari Figures—Alabama
- Bill Foster—Illinois
- Lois Frankel—Florida
- Laura Gillen—New York
- Jared Golden—Maine
- Vicente Gonzalez—Texas
- Maggie Goodlander—New Hampshire
- Josh Gottheimer—New Jersey
- Adam Gray—California
- Josh Harder—California
- Jim Himes—Connecticut
- Steven Horsford—Nevada
- Chrissy Houlahan—Pennsylvania
- Hakeem Jeffries—New York
- Julie Johnson—Texas
- Marcy Kaptur—Ohio
- Bill Keating—Massachusetts
- Greg Landsman—Ohio
- Susie Lee—Nevada
- Mike Levin—California
- Ted Lieu—California
- Stephen Lynch—Massachusetts
- Seth Magaziner—Rhode Island
- John Mannion—New York
- Lucy McBath—Georgia
- April McClain Delaney—Maryland
- Kristen McDonald Rive —Michigan
- Gregory Meeks—New York
- Grace Meng—New York
- Joseph Morelle—New York
- Kelly Morrison—Minnesota
- Jared Moskowitz—Florida
- Seth Moulton—Massachusetts
- Frank Mrvan—Indiana
- Donald Norcross—New Jersey
- Jimmy Panetta—California
- Chris Pappas—New Hampshire
- Marie Gluesenkamp Perez—Washington
- Scott Peters—California
- Brittany Pettersen—Colorado
- Nellie Pou—New Jersey
- Josh Riley—New York
- Raul Ruiz—California
- Pat Ryan—New York
- Andrea Salinas—Oregon
- Brad Schneider—Illinois
- Hillary Scholten—Michigan
- Kim Schrier—Washington
- Eric Sorenson—Illinois
- Daren Soto—Florida
- Greg Stanton—Arizona
- Haley Stevens—Michigan
- Marilyn Strickland—Washington
- Tom Suozzi—New York
- Emilia Sykes—Ohio
- Dina Titus—Nevada
- Ritchie Torres—New York
- Lori Trahan—Massachusetts
- Gabe Vasquez—New Mexico
- Eugene Vindman—Virginia
- James Walkinshaw—Virginia
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz—Florida
- George Whitesides—California
- Fredrica Wilson—Florida