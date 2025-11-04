Elon Musk Pushes Idiotic Conspiracy About New York Ballot and Mamdani

The petitioner also “filed notification on July 17 and July 10, 2025,” the ruling states, pointing out that Cannon let more than 90 days go by without ruling on the petition. In its petition, the Knight Institute argues that there’s no reason to keep the report secret any longer.

“This report is of singular importance to the public because it addresses allegations of grave criminal conduct by the nation’s highest-ranking official,” Jameel Jaffer, the institute’s executive director, said in a statement last month. “There is no legitimate reason for the report’s continued suppression, and it should be posted on the court’s public docket without further delay.”

It’s perhaps no surprise that Cannon is delaying things, after she seemingly went out of her way to protect Trump throughout the classified documents case. Not only did she try to toss the case out by ruling that Smith’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional, Cannon also entertained frivolous motions from Trump’s legal team designed to slow the case down and help him evade legal consequences. Her bias was pointed out by numerous legal scholars, and even from one of Trump’s former lawyers. Now Cannon has just 60 more days to keep one of the last pieces of the legal cases against Trump from the public.