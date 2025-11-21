Trump Wrecks Republicans’ Biggest Talking Points on Zohran Mamdani

“I think [Trump and Epstein] were friendly like people are in social settings. I don’t—I don’t think they were close friends or I certainly never witnessed the president in any of—I don’t recall ever seeing him in [Epstein’s] house, for instance,” Maxwell said, according to interview transcripts. “I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody.”

Shortly after that interview, Maxwell was transferred to a minimum security facility in Texas, where she gets special perks such as secret meetings with visitors in the prison chapel, being able to eat alone in her cell, getting a security escort to the gym, and being able to shower after other inmates go to sleep.

The recent disclosures of Epstein’s emails by the House Oversight Committee contradict Maxwell’s characterization of her relationship with Trump, with Epstein and Maxwell discussing Trump’s frequent visits to Epstein’s home and how Trump spent a lot of time with sex-trafficking victims.